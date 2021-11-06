Top 5 Genshin Impact characters used for Spiral Abyss in November 2021

The current top five Genshin Impact characters used for the Spiral Abyss follow past trends and largely remain the same as before.

All of the data comes from Genshin Impact players who have cleared all Spiral Abyss floors and submitted it to spiralabyss.org. If their account is private, then their data goes unaccounted for on the site.

Still, this data is generally reliable as it includes a few dozen thousand completions. The most used Genshin Impact characters are based on usage rate. Usage rate is the percentage of players who owned a character and chose to use it in the abyss.

It's not to be confused with how many players own that character.

Kazuha remains most used Genshin Impact character in Spiral Abyss (November 2021)

1) Kazuha (96.6%)

Swirl DMG is overpowered in the Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha is still the king of the roost. He is the best Swirl user in the game, and that trait is exceptionally beneficial for clearing the most challenging floors of the Spiral Abyss.

His Swirl capabilities are so overpowered that a significant vast majority of Kazuha owners who cleared the Spiral Abyss have used one artifact set. That 4-piece set is none other than Viridescent Venerer, as it increased Swirl DMG by 60%.

Not only that, but it lowers the foe's Elemental RES to the additional element in the Swirl by 40% for ten seconds. It also includes the 2-piece set bonus of 15% for Anemo DMG.

2) Bennett (93.7%)

His overall kit helps clear the Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most Genshin Impact players who follow the meta know that Bennett is one of the best 4-star units. As far as Spiral Abyss characters go, he is the number one 4-star unit and the second-most used character overall.

As Bennett is a 4-star character, it's easy to max out his Constellations. Plus, his Elemental Burst provides excellent utility with its healing potency and ATK boost. Naturally, that means a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige is extremely common with him.

3) Zhongli (92.4%)

Zhongli's shields are very useful (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shielding is still incredibly valuable in Genshin Impact. Zhongli can help protect some of the more fragile units in the Spiral Abyss, and his high HP is a boon in that department.

Zhongli's builds are generally diverse because his damage is still respectable even as a support unit. He is splashable, making him fit on plenty of team compositions.

Whatever build the user aims for depends on the other three units in the squad.

4) Raiden Shogun (90.6%)

The wildly popular Raiden Shogun is a great unit to have (Image via Genshin Impact)

Her banners sales were insane, so it's pleasant to see the Raiden Shogun excel in the Spiral Abyss. The ability to boost Elemental Burst DMG is valuable, as she can both support and deal tremendous damage.

Emblem of Severed Fate is by far the most helpful artifact set for her in the Spiral Abyss. The 2-piece set includes a bonus of 20% Energy Recharge. However, it's the 4-piece set that's even better.

It boosts Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of their Energy Recharge, up to a maximum of 75%.

5) Ayaka (90.2%)

Ayaka is arguably the best Cryo user around (Image via Genshin Impact)

The ability to freeze enemies is helpful when dealing with some of the Spiral Abyss's most formidable enemies. That said, Ayaka is still a great unit outside of team compositions that focus on freezing foes.

Her CRIT DMG is insanely useful for slaying the bosses of the Spiral Abyss. Aside from that, most Ayaka owners use a 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set. It gives +15% Cryo DMG and increases her CRIT Rate against enemies affected by Cryo by 20%. An additional 20% is added if they're frozen.

Naturally, that CRIT Rate synergizes excellently with her CRIT DMG builds.

