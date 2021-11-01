Genshin Impact character constellations fitting Liyue Teleport waypoints could be more than a coincidence

Genshin Impact’s lore, narrative, and world design are incredibly intricate, with interwoven literary tropes and real-life religious inspirations around every corner.

Even a year after its launch, the Genshin Impact community is still finding new secrets in the game, and some of this new information is so incredible that it cannot be just a mere coincidence.

Recently a Genshin Impact player who goes by the handle of Objective Emotional pointed out that some of the character constellations in the game very accurately fit the Teleport waypoints in Liyue.

By taking the character constellations and scaling them to the map without changing its original ratio, the player found the pattern to be fitting into Teleport waypoint locations perfectly. This opened up a discussion whether miHoYo designed them consciously or is it just a coincidence that the Genshin Impact community should not look too much into.

Genshin Impact character constellations are fitting Liyue teleport waypoint locations perfectly

While the link between the character constellations and teleport waypoints feel more than just a coincidence at first glance, a large portion of the Genshin Impact community is not convinced that miHoYo might have done this consciously.

Image via Objective Emotional

Some feel that fitting constellations into waypoint locations are not at all hard, and by using the example of Ninggguang, they suggest that the only way the connection can be canon is if the developers themselves come out and accept it.

Even though there is a lack of conclusive proof towards this theory, what grants it a bit of weight and authenticity is the Teleport waypoint’s very description, “Odd devices that are scattered across Teyvat, seemingly forming a certain order.”

As this “certain order” is yet to be talked about or explained by miHoYo, a part of the community is quite inclined to believe that perhaps it does represent character constellations to an extent.

It’s hard to provide this link with much gravity at this moment. However, it’s an interesting train of thought and theory nonetheless.

Edited by Shaheen Banu