Genshin Impact players are coming up with "rituals" to get lucky on Hu Tao banner

Ever since the game’s worldwide launch, rituals have become a key part of the “banner pull strategy” for the Genshin Impact community.

Every time a new banner is announced by miHoYo, may it be returning characters or new characters who are finally becoming playable, a good part of the Genshin Impact community starts conducting rituals before the banner goes live. These so-called “rituals” are aimed at improving their luck in the gatcha, and trying to secure favorable pools in the wish system once they finally start to cash in their Primogems.

These pools often become a do-or-die situation for many Genshin Impact players, and with Hu Tao finally getting her banner rerun in a few days’ time, fans of the character have already begun their rituals to try and raise their luck for the upcoming pools.

Some of these proposed rituals are absolutely hilarious, and it’s quite interesting to see just how far Genshin Impact fans are willing to go to play out their superstitious beliefs just to get their hands on a character that they want.

Some Genshin Impact pre-banner Hu Tao rituals are hilarious

miko 🍡🍓 @Alm0nd_Tofu Ritual Circle for all Hu Tao wanters.

Goodluck y’all ❣️ Ritual Circle for all Hu Tao wanters.Goodluck y’all ❣️ https://t.co/reJvBbq7dR

Hu Tao’s banner will be part of the second phase of Genshin Impact’s version 2.2 Update, and will be going live next week along with the new playable Pyro character Thoma.

Hu Tao has been a crowd favorite of the Genshin Impact community for quite some time now, and the Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor is finally getting her highly anticipated rerun in the game.

To get favorable draws, Hu Tao fans have already started conducting rituals to improve their luck quotient before investing Primogems in her banner. Some of these rituals are absolutely hilarious and range from writing a poem to talking to a ghost in Tsurumi.

ICOOLDIAMOND on Hopium Addiction @icooldiamond



Go to Tsurumi, talk to a ghost, go to Wuwang hill, start a fire, go to Wangsheng funeral parlor, then wish @eruhime Summoning ritual for Hu tao because uncreative and on phone:Go to Tsurumi, talk to a ghost, go to Wuwang hill, start a fire, go to Wangsheng funeral parlor, then wish @eruhime Summoning ritual for Hu tao because uncreative and on phone:Go to Tsurumi, talk to a ghost, go to Wuwang hill, start a fire, go to Wangsheng funeral parlor, then wish

Magi? @Magiscience Want to summon for Hu Tao? Here's a ritual. Write a poem in from on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Use Xingqiu for the best results. Remember, that nothing is off limits Want to summon for Hu Tao? Here's a ritual. Write a poem in from on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Use Xingqiu for the best results. Remember, that nothing is off limits https://t.co/hfcFfupZfd

Sac @sac_vern Burning the bodies of the sinners for my Hu Tao ritual Burning the bodies of the sinners for my Hu Tao ritual https://t.co/VCaUtWzNVy

jiuuuuuuu @Jr0se_onii @xhngli Ok listen carefully this is a complicated ritual. basic you convince yourself you don't want hu tao, keep saying you want qiqi and then wish click on the button, keep telling yourself you don't want hu tao, you don't want hu tao and hu tao will come home! @xhngli Ok listen carefully this is a complicated ritual. basic you convince yourself you don't want hu tao, keep saying you want qiqi and then wish click on the button, keep telling yourself you don't want hu tao, you don't want hu tao and hu tao will come home!

Zek @Zekkxy So here is my Hu Tao summoning ritual

1.Go to outside of Crimson domain,stand on the rock

2.either have Qiqi,Zhongli,Xingqiu or Chongyun in the team,according to lore ofc

3.put on Specialist from Persona

4.wish So here is my Hu Tao summoning ritual1.Go to outside of Crimson domain,stand on the rock2.either have Qiqi,Zhongli,Xingqiu or Chongyun in the team,according to lore ofc3.put on Specialist from Persona4.wish

Hu Tao’s banner run will go on for 3 weeks starting November 2 and will be coming to an end on November 24.

Edited by Atul S