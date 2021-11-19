Genshin Impact 2.3 weapons banner and 4-star characters leaked

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream confirmed the upcoming 5-star banner characters, but leaks may now have brought even more details.

A leaker by the name of Mia recently revealed the 4-star characters that will be featured in the 2.3 rerun banners. Furthermore, the leak also shows the 5-star and 4-star pieces to be featured in the next weapon banner.

Leaked banner details for the first half of Genshin impact 2.3

Mia's leak was posted to Reddit, and has been shared by reputable leaker UBatcha. From this leak, curious Genshin Impact fans may learn about the upcoming gacha 4-star characters and all the gacha weapons.

Featured 4-star characters in Eula and Albedo's reruns

min | thoma haver!! 🦋🔥 @HUTAO1ST // genshin leaks



omg looks like albedo and eula's banners will have the same 4 stars aka rosaria, noelle and bennett // genshin leaks omg looks like albedo and eula's banners will have the same 4 stars aka rosaria, noelle and bennett https://t.co/Adpg0JPZXJ

In Genshin Impact 2.3, leaks suggest that Eula's banner and Albedo's banner will feature the same 4-star characters. On both of these gacha banners, Rosaria, Noelle, and Bennett should have increased drop rates.

Version 2.3 will mark the first time that two character event banners run at the same time. Double reruns are expected to become the norm in Genshin Impact. If this leak is true, future reruns may have matching 4-stars as well.

Featured items in the next Genshin Impact weapon banner

Eden @emqyrca FREEDOM SWORN FOR KAZUHA AND SONG OF BROKEN PINES FOR EULA WHO? FREEDOM SWORN FOR KAZUHA AND SONG OF BROKEN PINES FOR EULA WHO? https://t.co/qkoLmP3xWL

Song of Broken Pines and Freedom-Sworn are expected to headline the first weapon banner in Genshin Impact 2.3. The former is considered Eula's best-in-slot weapon, while the latter is Kazuha's. If the leak is accurate, this will be the first rerun for both 5-star weapons on this banner.

Unlike the new character banner setup, Genshin Impact is still hosting just one weapon banner for 5-star reruns. As per usual, the banner will have a selection of 4-star weapons with increased drop rates:

Alley Hunter

Lion's Roar

Dragon's Bane

Wine and Song

Sacrificial Greatsword

Genshin Impact 2.3 will be released on 24 November 2021, and the banners will rotate on the same day. The two rerun character banners and the weapon banner will all be available for three weeks. Once they end, Arataki Itto and Gorou will take control of the character banner while a yet-unknown weapon banner begins.

