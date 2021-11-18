Genshin Impact 2.3: New artifact sets and suitable characters for them

In the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream, developers announced two new artifact sets that are set to be launched with the next update on November 24.

Beginning in version 2.3, gamers will be able to farm the 'Husk of Opulent Dreams' and 'Ocean-Hued Clam' artifacts in Genshin Impact. These two sets will become available in a new artifact domain on Seirai Island.

The livestream has already revealed what these artifacts will do, leaving players to wonder which characters could benefit more from using them.

Best characters for the new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 2.3

Genshin Impact 2.3 will be released on November 24, and the new artifact domain will likely appear on the same day. Players are now theorizing which characters stand the most to gain from equipping the new artifacts.

Best characters to use the 'Husk of Opulent Dreams' artifacts

Owing to its set bonuses, the 'Husk of Opulent Dreams' artifact set will suit Geo characters whose attacks scale off their defense.

This artifact set will have a 2-piece bonus that buffs a character's defense by 30%. Furthermore, the 4-piece bonus will buff a character when they deal Geo damage on-field.

The 4-piece buff stacks up to four times, each providing 6% extra defense and 6% extra Geo damage. Every three seconds that the character is off-field, they will also gain a stack. If the character doesn't gain a stack for six seconds, they will lose a stack.

Genshin Impact characters who can benefit from Husk of Opulent Dreams include Albedo, Noelle, and the upcoming character, Arataki Itto.

Albedo's Elemental Skill does constant, off-field Geo damage, allowing him to easily maintain the 4-piece buffs. This ability also scales off defense, so the Husk of Opulent Dreams' 2-piece buff will also be useful.

Noelle's skill damage and shield damage absorption also scales off defense. Her Elemental Burst, also, provides an ATK bonus based on defense while she does Geo damage with her attacks. Consequently, Noelle players may soon find the 'Husk of Opulent Dreams' to be one of the best artifact options that are available.

Genshin Impact's upcoming 5-star character, Arataki Itto, may see a huge upgrade with the Husk of Opulent Dreams artifacts. Like Noelle, his Elemental Burst will convert his attacks into Geo damage and provide an ATK buff based on his defense.

Itto's uniquely charged attack, Arataki Kesagiri, will also scale off defense thanks to one of his passive talents.

Best characters to use the 'Ocean-Hued Clam' artifacts

The 'Ocean-Hued Clam' artifacts will likely be the best-in-slot option for Kokomi. Other dedicated healers like Barbara and Qiqi may also work well with this set, though it's unclear whether this will be the best option.

The artifacts will have a 2-piece bonus that buffs healing by 15%. Meanwhile, as many Genshin Impact players have mentioned, the 4-piece bonus is quite a mouthful.

In short, the 4-piece bonus will create a 'Sea-Dyed Foam' whenever the character heals someone. It will accumulate healing for three seconds, then burst. When it bursts, all party members will be healed for 50% of the Foam's collected healing. Also, enemies will be damaged for 90% of the collected healing.

The Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate as much as 30,000 HP. So theoretically, characters can be healed by as much as 15,000 HP and enemies can be hurt by as much as 27,000 damage.

Many Genshin Impact players have pointed out that Kokomi's damage numbers are rather upsetting. Hopefully, the 'Ocean-Hued Clam' artifacts will provide a needed buff for Watatsumi's leader.

