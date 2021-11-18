What are the Genshin Impact 2.3 banners and their release dates

Genshin Impact 2.3 is now just a week away and the event banners are set to rotate as per usual.

For the first time ever, Genshin impact will soon have two active character banners running at the same time. Eula's banner and Albedo's banner will run simultaneously, and Arataki Itto's banner will then replace them in the future. Furthermore, Itto's banner will have a new 4-star character: the general of Kokomi's resistance, Gorou.

Character banners coming to Genshin Impact in version 2.3

On November 24, Genshin Impact will release Eula's banner and Albedo's banner. This day will mark the beginning of version 2.4, and this will be the first rerun for both of these 5-star characters.

The 4-star characters to be featured under Eula and Albedo are still unknown. Genshin Impact typically announces the full banner lineups a few days before they are released. Gamers who are curious can keep an eye on Genshin Impact's official social media and their community hub, HoYoLAB.

Thankfully, the two character banners will share pity. If a player makes 50 wishes on Eula's banner, they will still have 50 pity if they switch to Albedo's banner. Or, if they get a standard banner character from Eula's banner, they can wish on Albedo to get him guaranteed. 4-star pity is shared in the same way.

These two character banners will each last for three weeks. Afterwards, the 5-star Arataki Itto will make his debut in Genshin Impact. The 4-star character, Gorou, will also appear for the first time in the gacha under Itto's banner.

Both of these new characters are confirmed to have the Geo element. Itto's kit seems fit for the main DPS role, and his Elemental Burst should allow him to deal tons of Geo damage.

Meanwhile, Gorou's abilities buff the team based on how many Geo characters are in the party. With his introduction to Genshin Impact, there may be a new Geo-focused meta for players to try. Teams with three Geo members, including Gorou, will get a defense buff, resistance to interruption, and a Geo damage buff.

Gamers who want to summon Itto or Gorou will have to wait until the second half of version 2.3. Their official release date will be December 14.

Edited by Danyal Arabi