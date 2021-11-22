Genshin Impact 2.3 release date, time, Dragonspine event rewards, and eligibility revealed

Genshin Impact recently released some key information regarding version 2.3 updates, such as the update date, character banners, and weapon banner.

The announcement was made on miHoYo's social accounts on November 22. Players can now know when the update will occur and what to expect after the maintenance is finished.

The main event for version 2.3, Shadow Amidst Snowstorms, was also included in the announcement. The event's duration, eligibility, and gameplay details were disclosed.

Genshin Impact 2.3 update maintenance, release date, and time

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is coming in a few days, and the developers will soon begin the update maintenance. Genshin Impact's official website revealed that the update maintenance starts on 24 November 2021 at 06:00 am (UTC +8).

The update maintenance is estimated to take five hours to complete and might end at 11:00 am (UTC +8), where the servers will open as usual, and players can start playing the new version.

To compensate, players will get 60 Primogems for every hour that the servers are down. Even if the update is completed early, the amount of compensation will not be changed. In other words, players will obtain at least 300 Primogems after the maintenance is finished.

Dragonspine event 'Shadows Amidst Snowstorms' in Genshin Impact 2.3

Shadow Amidst Snowstorms was introduced as the main event for Genshin Impact 2.3. The Dragonspine event will start on 25 November 2021 at 10:00 am and ends three weeks later on 13 December 2021 at 03:59 am.

Players can participate by fulfilling the eligibility listed below:

Reach Adventure Rank 20 or above Complete the Archon Quest 'For a Tomorrow Without Tears' Complete Albedo's Story Quest 'Princeps Cretaceus: Act I - Traveler Observation Report' Complete Joel's 'Lost in the Snow' Event Quest

During the Dragonspine event, players can take part in 'Born of the Snow' gameplay and complete various challenges in the Dragonspine area to obtain various rewards such as:

Event exclusive four-star sword Cinnabar Spindle

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Event exclusive Weapon Refinement Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Hero's Wit

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Cinnabar Spindle is a four-star sword with DEF as its secondary stats. In addition, the weapon's passive skill focuses on Elemental Skill damage based on the wielder's defense.

Based on the information, it can be expected that the sword is suitable for Albedo, one of the five-star characters that will be having his rerun in Genshin Impact 2.3. It is a great opportunity for F2P (free-to-play) players as the Cinnabar Spindle will be given for free.

