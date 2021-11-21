Genshin Impact reveals Cinnabar Spindle sword and two new artifact sets for 2.3 update

Genshin Impact has recently revealed a bunch of new equipment that is set to be released with update 2.3

This includes a new sword for Albedo and two new artifacts that are tailor-made for Kokomi and Arataki Itto. Both the sword and the artifact sets were revealed when the 2.3 livestream was conducted.

The specifications of the weapon and artifacts were not provided back then. Genshin Impact fans still had some clues about the equipment thanks to trusted leaks, but all of it was subject to confirmation.

Genshin Impact reveals a free sword for Albedo and signature artifacts for Kokomi and Itto

Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update is set to feature three very interesting pieces of equipment. One of them is the sword called Cinnabar Spindle. This is a sword that is set to be a great free-to-play option for Albedo.

The sword will be available in an event and this means that fans will be able to upgrade it to Refinement Level 5. This new sword will have defense scaling and boast a whopping 69% defense at Level 90.

The base attack for the sword at its highest level will be 454. Apart from that, at Refinement Rank 1, the sword is going to increase the elemental damage for characters based on 40% of the defense stats.

The second major item that will come with patch 2.3 of Genshin Impact is a new artifact called Husk of Opulent Dreams. This artifact is going to be the best in the slot for the new upcoming Geo Claymore user, Arataki Itto. The two-piece bonus of the artifact will provide 30% defense to the character.

The four-piece set bonus is a bit complicated. When the character is on the field, they gain a curiosity stack if they hit the enemy with a Geo attack. However, when off the field, the character keeps gaining the curiosity stack up to four times, thereby providing 6% defense and 6% geo damage bonus for every stack.

Itto in Genshin Impact is a character who will scale on defense. Therefore, it makes sense why the best in-slot artifact set for him is also designed in the same way.

The final set of equipment coming to Genshin Impact is also an artifact set called Ocean-Hued Clam. This artifact set will be tailor-made for healers. The two-piece set bonus will provide 15% healing bonus to the equipped character.

The four-piece set bonus is quite lengthy. Therefore, an effort has been made to make it clear for Genshin Impact players. Firstly, when a character equips a four-piece Ocean-Hued Clam and heals a character, something called a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear. This Sea-Dyed Foam will accumulate as much HP as has been recovered while healing.

This also includes overflow healing (healing even when HP is full). Therefore, in all probability, the HP of the Sea-Dyed Foam will be equal to how much a character heals. If a character heals for 5000 HP, then the Sea-Dyed Foam will be equal to that much HP.

The Sea-Dyed Foam will be on a timer and explode at the end of the duration. The damage that it will deal will be 90% of the total healing done. This means that if the character heals for 5000 HP, then the damage dealt will be 90% of 5000, which comes to around 4500.

The total HP that this Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate is 30,000 HP, which includes overflow healing as well. The damage dealt will be calculated similarly to Electro Charged and Superconduct. It will not depend on Elemental Mastery, Character Levels or Reaction Damage bonuses.

Apart from that, only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be created at a time and it will work even if the character using this artifact set is not on the field. The artifact set is going to be the best in the slot for Sangonomia Kokomi. Hopefully, it will make her much more viable in Genshin Impact than how she has been till now.

