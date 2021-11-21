Genshin Impact 2.3 release date, maintenance time, and upcoming character banner leaks

Genshin Impact 2.3 is something many fans are looking forward to, and it's not too far away.

Depending on where the player lives, it will either be available on November 23 or 24, 2021. Like previous Genshin Impact updates, it will include brand new characters and some reruns. Many Travelers are looking forward to this update, especially if they want one of the 5-star characters (Albedo, Eula, or Itto).

There are several leaks involving Genshin Impact 2.3, as well. Particularly, a recent one involves the 4-star characters and weapon banner for the start of Genshin Impact 2.3.

Here's what Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks are saying: Release date, maintenance time, etc

Genshin Impact 2.3 is coming out soon (Image via Genshin Impact)

The release date for Genshin Impact 2.3 is November 23 or 24, 2021, depending on where a player lives. For example, Americans will be able to play the new version around the evening of November 23. The following times are when American players should expect maintenance to end for Genshin Impact 2.3:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 17:00

17:00 Alaskan Standard Time: 18:00

18:00 Pacific Standard Time: 19:00

19:00 Mountain Standard Time: 20:00

20:00 Central Standard Time: 21:00

21:00 Eastern Standard Time: 22:00

By comparison, Europeans and Asians can play it around the early morning to the afternoon on November 24. These are the following times when maintenance should end for Genshin Impact 2.3:

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00

3:00 Western European Time: 3:00

3:00 Central European Time: 4:00

4:00 Eastern European Time: 5:00

5:00 Moscow Time: 6:00

6:00 Indian Time: 8:30

8:30 Chinese Time: 11:00

11:00 Filipino Time: 11:00

11:00 Korean Time: 12:00

12:00 Japanese Time: 12:00

Maintenance tends to last for five hours. All of the times listed above are when maintenance should end. For example, Pacific Standard Time's maintenance should go from 14:00 to 19:00.

Genshin Impact 2.3 banner details

Fans should already know that Albedo and Eula will be having a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.3, with Itto's banner following it. That piece of information was officially unveiled in the Genshin Impact 2.3 Special Program livestream. What's new is that they will share the same 4-star characters, according to recent leaks.

The leaks essentially state that Bennett, Noelle, and Rosaria will appear on both rerun banners as the 4-star characters. Meanwhile, the only thing that players know about Itto's character banner, is that Gorou will be one of the featured 4-star characters.

The upcoming weapons to look out for are:

Freedom-Sworn

Song of the Broken Pines

Alley Hunter

Lion's Roar

Dragon's Bane

Wine and Song

Sacrificial Sword

The above Reddit post includes the original leak by a Russian leaker known as Mia. Other leakers have collaborated on it, so it seems to be valid. Genshin Impact hasn't had two rerun banners run simultaneously before, so this leak gives players a good idea of what to expect in the future.

Both Albedo and Eula will play a prominent role in the upcoming Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event. Out of the 4-star characters, only Bennett has a major role in that event. His showdown with Albedo was beloved on Twitter, so fans are eager to see more of that in the coming update.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As all of this info comes from leaks, and Genshin Impact players should remember that some parts are subject to change.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider