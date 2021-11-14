Genshin Impact fans react to Albedo vs Bennett in V2.3 trailer

The recent Genshin Impact 2.3 trailer had many fans talking about Albedo versus Bennett in online forums and social media.

Many seem receptive to what's planned for Genshin Impact 2.3, but some parts of that trailer have surprised them. Many players neither expected Eula to return so soon nor saw Albedo using Cryo. For some, Albedo's showdown with Bennett was the star of the show.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a field day with various memes and posts about the two Genshin Impact characters' recent encounter.

Some Genshin Impact fans' reactions to Albedo vs Bennett in the V2.3 trailer

Many Genshin Impact players are making memes and reactions to Bennett versus Albedo. The above tweet is a viral example, as it talks about fans' initial reaction to Albedo's first banner. Back in the day, some Travelers were more excited about the opportunity to get more Bennett copies than acquiring a new character (Albedo).

Some fans are hyped about the upcoming event, while others are having fun with what's been shown thus far.

The cinematic trailer certainly left an impression on Genshin Impact fans. For some, it's a surprise to see Bennett, Eula, and Amber face off against Albedo. The trailer gives some hints on why it's happening, but it would make more sense once a player progresses through the event.

Many fans loved the moment of Bennett approaching Albedo in the trailer. They either post identical screenshots, videos, or gifs of the moment, or even fanart. These types of posts are getting hundreds to thousands of likes. With that being said, the reception has been favorable to this trailer as a whole.

These tweets primarily focus on the moment when Bennett jumps and is about to destroy the ice that Albedo created. It was like an action scene from an anime, with some players even comparing it to My Hero Academia.

Memes about Albedo vs Bennett in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players love their memes, and this short clip of the characters duking it out has inspired a legion of fun posts. Some of them reference old memes, while others are more topical. In the above example, it's an old but popular meme.

Genshin Memes @GenshinMemes "It's over Albedo! We have a Bennett!"



Albedo: "And I have a KLEE!" "It's over Albedo! We have a Bennett!"Albedo: "And I have a KLEE!" https://t.co/VZaTgxgBiu

Some memes include events that weren't shown in the trailer, like the above example. For those who don't know, Klee hasn't been advertised for this event in any capacity. Instead, it's primarily about the Traveler, Eula, Amber, Bennett, and Albedo.

rin🥞 doesnt wanna college @rinwoowoo bennett: you're no match albedo!! i have everyone, whose health is equal or below 70%, continuously regenerating in hp which scales off my max hp!! my circle also gives them an atk bonus based on my based atk if their hp is higher than 70%!!!



albedo: curse u bennett!! bennett: you're no match albedo!! i have everyone, whose health is equal or below 70%, continuously regenerating in hp which scales off my max hp!! my circle also gives them an atk bonus based on my based atk if their hp is higher than 70%!!!albedo: curse u bennett!! https://t.co/IDexsFQBNl

Some jokes are more text-heavy than relying on images to get the point across. This example references Bennett's Elemental Burst in-game in an oddly specific way (which obviously doesn't happen in the cutscene).

tai🌱 @taiyerdd albedo when bennett steals the show **again** albedo when bennett steals the show **again** https://t.co/EkjFZRrgoB

Bennett has stolen the limelight from Albedo in the past, and the recent trailer seems to indicate that the same is happening again. While plenty of fans were ecstatic with the latter's moves, there was also a plethora of posts that primarily focused on what Bennett was doing instead.

That's not even referencing how some players aren't even paying attention to Eula or Amber in this bout.

Fortunately, some fans recognize the other characters' contributions to this Genshin Impact event (even if Klee and Sucrose weren't seen). This one is less about Albedo versus Bennett and more about Team Eula versus Team Albedo.

Of course, the vast majority of these memes are lighthearted in their intent. Sometimes it includes cute doodles or other silly premises that Genshin Impact fans love.

