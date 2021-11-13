Genshin Impact fans left confused after Albedo seen using Cryo element in trailer

Genshin Impact recently conducted the 2.3 update preview livestream, and, as expected, it contained several surprising announcements. From new Geo characters such as Itto and Gorou to the return of Albedo and Eula, players can expect a lot from the upcoming patch.

Interestingly, one of the biggest highlights of the livestream was the Cryo vision of Albedo. It is well known that the Alchemist holds a Geo vision, and fans were perplexed to see him perform a Cryo attack against Eula and Bennett in the trailer.

Is the Cryo Albedo being controlled in Genshin Impact?

Fans have come up with several theories that explain the character using a Cryo vision. The most popular theory claims that the Albedo seen in the trailer is not real but an impostor.

Apparently, the original Albedo, who has a Geo vision, is right-handed. On the flip side, the Cryo Albedo in the Genshin Impact version 2.3 trailer used his left hand to perform Elemental Skills and Burst.

val 🍧 slow @val_kyun Observation:

Cryo Albedo uses his left hand, while Geo Albedo uses his right hand Observation:Cryo Albedo uses his left hand, while Geo Albedo uses his right hand https://t.co/4A6PTmDBum

Accordingly, many players believe that Albedo is being controlled by the enemy Cryo Whopperflower boss that was leaked recently.

hourly kaebedo ❄️🌻 @hourlykaebedo if albedo really started attacking his friends cause of some alchemy notes i’m going to laugh so hard that man is so dramatic if albedo really started attacking his friends cause of some alchemy notes i’m going to laugh so hard that man is so dramatic

Atsu @AsianGuyStream You thought Albedo used cryo?



Wrong.



He is clearly summoning La Signora here so she can be a playable character in the future 😃 You thought Albedo used cryo?Wrong.He is clearly summoning La Signora here so she can be a playable character in the future 😃 https://t.co/cZrrL8JatW

tuonto @Tuont0 wait cryo albedo wait cryo albedo

Kat🦚🦉 @darknightwine_ SOMETHING FELT SO FAMILIAR ABOUT CRYO ALBEDO SOMETHING FELT SO FAMILIAR ABOUT CRYO ALBEDO https://t.co/Q1vgFWQZV7

𝕽𝖎𝖆 🔶🔸💞 @RiAsterism ok do you remember that giant Cryo whopperflower boss we saw in leaks?



remember how whopperflowers can transform to pretend to be other plants?



Q.E.D. the evil albedo who used Cyro power was the giant Cryo whopperflower boss in disguise. ok do you remember that giant Cryo whopperflower boss we saw in leaks?remember how whopperflowers can transform to pretend to be other plants?Q.E.D. the evil albedo who used Cyro power was the giant Cryo whopperflower boss in disguise.

Kineli #GenshinImpact @Genshin_Kineli



It seems highly suspicious that he uses cryo there



What if it's actually the future boss that was announced? (the one we know from leaks and actually might use the cryo element)

1/2



_Impact Okay but what if it's not Albedo? (a theory born from the discussion)It seems highly suspicious that he uses cryo thereWhat if it's actually the future boss that was announced? (the one we know from leaks and actually might use the cryo element)1/2 #Genshin _Impact #Genshin Okay but what if it's not Albedo? (a theory born from the discussion)It seems highly suspicious that he uses cryo thereWhat if it's actually the future boss that was announced? (the one we know from leaks and actually might use the cryo element)1/2#Genshin_Impact #Genshin https://t.co/f9Q9kROQ1i

Mysterious nature of Cryo and Geo elements in Genshin Impact

Fans who've closely followed the Gesnhin Impact lore must remember several incidents that hinted towards a mysterious relationship between the Cryo and Geo elements.

During an event quest, Kaeya talked to Albedo about the incompatible nature of Pyro and Cryo. He further added that Cryo and Geo, in contrast, are much more suitable elements.

Surprisingly, some fans are assuming that Kaeya has somehow taken control of Albedo. He was always fascinated by the Geo element and is famous for the smirk that even Albedo had during the trailer.

len @mafeemuu @hourlykaebedo adding to that, Kaeya is known to fool around and smile/smirk in battle and during golden apple archipelago he also admired and complimented albedo's geo formation. this seems oddly suspicious. @hourlykaebedo adding to that, Kaeya is known to fool around and smile/smirk in battle and during golden apple archipelago he also admired and complimented albedo's geo formation. this seems oddly suspicious.

However, the most straightforward explanation regarding Albedo's Cryo vision is his understanding of Alchemy. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most intelligent characters in the Genshin Impact universe and could've discovered a way to hold two visions at once.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All in all, players will have to wait until the release of the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update to learn more about the Cryo version of Albedo. The Dreams of Bloom event is live at the moment, and they can get a total of 420 Primogems from it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer