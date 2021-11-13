×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact fans left confused after Albedo seen using Cryo element in trailer

How was Albedo able to use Cryo vision in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update live stream? (Image via Sportskeeda)
How was Albedo able to use Cryo vision in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update live stream? (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aakrit
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact recently conducted the 2.3 update preview livestream, and, as expected, it contained several surprising announcements. From new Geo characters such as Itto and Gorou to the return of Albedo and Eula, players can expect a lot from the upcoming patch.

Interestingly, one of the biggest highlights of the livestream was the Cryo vision of Albedo. It is well known that the Alchemist holds a Geo vision, and fans were perplexed to see him perform a Cryo attack against Eula and Bennett in the trailer.

Is the Cryo Albedo being controlled in Genshin Impact?

Fans have come up with several theories that explain the character using a Cryo vision. The most popular theory claims that the Albedo seen in the trailer is not real but an impostor.

Apparently, the original Albedo, who has a Geo vision, is right-handed. On the flip side, the Cryo Albedo in the Genshin Impact version 2.3 trailer used his left hand to perform Elemental Skills and Burst.

Observation:Cryo Albedo uses his left hand, while Geo Albedo uses his right hand https://t.co/4A6PTmDBum

Accordingly, many players believe that Albedo is being controlled by the enemy Cryo Whopperflower boss that was leaked recently.

if albedo really started attacking his friends cause of some alchemy notes i’m going to laugh so hard that man is so dramatic
Albedo geo burst (right hand) vs Albedo "cryo" burst (left hand)#GenshinImpact #Albedo https://t.co/YQ0HxQSCq4
You thought Albedo used cryo?Wrong.He is clearly summoning La Signora here so she can be a playable character in the future 😃 https://t.co/cZrrL8JatW
wait cryo albedo
al... bedo????? is... albedo actually using cryo now????? https://t.co/1SfLig0cYY
ALBEDO CONTROLLED CRYO WITH GEO?!#GenshinImpact #Albedo https://t.co/VmHoEGKx1s
SOMETHING FELT SO FAMILIAR ABOUT CRYO ALBEDO https://t.co/Q1vgFWQZV7
ok do you remember that giant Cryo whopperflower boss we saw in leaks?remember how whopperflowers can transform to pretend to be other plants?Q.E.D. the evil albedo who used Cyro power was the giant Cryo whopperflower boss in disguise.
Okay but what if it's not Albedo? (a theory born from the discussion)It seems highly suspicious that he uses cryo thereWhat if it's actually the future boss that was announced? (the one we know from leaks and actually might use the cryo element)1/2#Genshin_Impact #Genshin https://t.co/f9Q9kROQ1i

Mysterious nature of Cryo and Geo elements in Genshin Impact

Fans who've closely followed the Gesnhin Impact lore must remember several incidents that hinted towards a mysterious relationship between the Cryo and Geo elements.

do y’all remember when kaeya said geo and cryo were compatible… oh my god https://t.co/V72uo9GAjy

During an event quest, Kaeya talked to Albedo about the incompatible nature of Pyro and Cryo. He further added that Cryo and Geo, in contrast, are much more suitable elements.

@M00Nkai https://t.co/nbztNiIUVx

Surprisingly, some fans are assuming that Kaeya has somehow taken control of Albedo. He was always fascinated by the Geo element and is famous for the smirk that even Albedo had during the trailer.

@hourlykaebedo adding to that, Kaeya is known to fool around and smile/smirk in battle and during golden apple archipelago he also admired and complimented albedo's geo formation. this seems oddly suspicious.

However, the most straightforward explanation regarding Albedo's Cryo vision is his understanding of Alchemy. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most intelligent characters in the Genshin Impact universe and could've discovered a way to hold two visions at once.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

All in all, players will have to wait until the release of the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update to learn more about the Cryo version of Albedo. The Dreams of Bloom event is live at the moment, and they can get a total of 420 Primogems from it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी