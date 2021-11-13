All Genshin Impact 2.3 events and major rewards listed

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream has shown off several interesting events that players can look forward to in the future.

There's a mix of both new and old events, and they all have plenty of rewards to entice players. The core gameplay may differ from event to event, but the key rewards (Primogems and level-up materials) remain consistent.

This article will cover what was officially revealed, and not dive into the Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks associated with them.

All of the showcased Genshin Impact 2.3 events and their rewards

1) Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

The official artwork for this event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms will have a new plot involving Albedo and plenty of sub-events for the player to complete. The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream displayed a few of these sub-events:

Building a Puffy Snowman

Agility Training

Combat Training

Tracker Training

Some snowmen examples (Image via Genshin Impact)

Building a Puffy Snowman in Genshin Impact 2.3 involves Snowmen Components. The players can pick one of several options and build it accordingly. They can earn the Cinnabar Spindle through this event, which is a free 4-star Sword geared toward characters who rely on their defense (DEF).

This will test a player's ability to get from one area to another quickly (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another sub-event in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms events in Genshin Impact 2.3 is Agility Training. The primary focus of this sub-event is for players to get a high score and reach their destination within a time limit.

There are buffs around the area that can help players collect insignias, contributing to their overall score.

Combat training involves the player fighting hordes of foes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Essentially, this Genshin Impact 2.3 sub-event involves the player having to defeat enemies within a time limit. Players have the opportunity to change a lure's condition by using Scarlet Quartz on nearby mechanisms beforehand.

For example, a lure in a Heat Source state will provide helpful buffs for the player's characters.

This event involves melting some ice crystal piles (Image via Genshin Impact)

There isn't much of a gimmick to this Genshin Impact 2.3 sub-event. Here, the player uses a Pyro character to melt some ice crystal piles in a designated area. Amber is a free unit, so all players should be able to participate.

There is another sub-event associated with Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, but it won't be spoiled here. The rewards for the event as a whole are:

Cinnabar Spindle

Alkahest

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Snowmen Components

2) Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog

It's smaller than the previous event, but it does feature unique gameplay (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some animals have gone missing in Inazuma, and it's up to the players to find them. This event involves the player avoiding the Canine Bunshin whilst trying to save the little animals. Stealth will be a high priority.

This Genshin Impact 2.3 event also has machines that players can activate to confuse the Canine Bunshin. Alternatively, they can use the Ubiquity Net to stun the character.

Another screenshot from this event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can use the Ubiquity Net to save the little animals. An upgrade known as the Omni-Ubiquity Net will allow them to "store" overworld animals into their Serenitea Pot.

Players can get the following rewards from participating in this event:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Weapon Ascension Materials

3) Energy Amplifier Fruition

Players will need to prepare for the Deceitful Domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

The remaining Genshin Impact 2.3 events are old ones that players might already know. Energy Amplifier Fruition is similar to Energy Amplifier Initiation in that players can go to Mutation Stones, and destroy them and the nearby enemies.

Afterwards, they can use the Fractured Fruit items to assist them on the journey through the Deceitful Domain. Players can adjust the settings of this domain before they enter it, which will affect their reward output.

The rewards for this Genshin Impact 2.3 event are:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Weapon Ascension Materials

4) Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light

Another familiar event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light is another event that will return to Genshin Impact 2.3. Here, players take control of some trial characters as they navigate their way through the dungeon trials.

From there, they need to pick up runes and complete the final challenges at the end of each dungeon. There are new trial characters in this version of the event.

This Genshin Impact 2.3 event will give players:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Weapon Ascension Materials

5) Marvelous Merchandise

Marvelous Merchandise will return yet again (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final Genshin Impact 2.3 event to be shown off is Marvelous Merchandise. Its rewards are:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Weapon Enhancement Materials

Mora

Talent Level-Up Materials

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The event, essentially, has players trading some items with an NPC named Liben once a day. This event should last a week.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Which new event is more interesting to you? Shadows Amidst Snowstorms Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog 0 votes so far