Genshin Impact 2.3 promo codes in November 2021: Redeem free Primogems quickly

When it comes to a massive free-to-play title such as Genshin Impact, the promo codes for each month provide players with a specific amount of in-game currency. These are called Primogems, the premium currency that can be bought using real-life money, by completing quests, or redeemed using promo codes.

The latest Genshin Impact livestream for 2.3, as usual, dropped a few codes, which gives the players a specific amount of Primogems and additional materials. Players need to act quickly as these codes will most likely expire within 12 hours of their release. This will further help in pushing the pity on their desired banner.

Genshin Impact 2.3 will start on November 23, with Albedo as the featured character.

Redeemable codes from Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream

As usual, the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream came with a few redeemable codes that will grant players a specific amount of Primogems. These codes can be redeemed on MiHoYo's official website or in-game.

First code from Genshin 2.3 live stream (Image via Mihoyo)

Redeemable codes from the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream:

KB6DKDNM7H49 - 100 primogems and 10 Mystic Crystals

BSNDJC747Z7D - 100 primogems and 5 Hero's Wit

AS7CJDP4NG7H - 100 primogems and 50,000 Mora

Different ways to redeem the Genshin Impact promo codes

Players can head to either the in-game settings or MiHoYo's official website to redeem the above codes. To get Primogems by using the codes at the official site, players can follow these steps:

Open the website for Genshin Impact code redemption using a web browser. Log in on MiHoYo. Select the server of their Genshin Impact account. Any redeemable codes can be entered in the blank space that says "Enter Redemption code." Get the codes by clicking on the "Redeem" button.

Mihoyo's official site for redemption code (Image via MihoYo)

The second process to get the primogems by putting in the codes within Genshin Impact is as follows:

Players can access the Paimon menu in-game and head to the settings tab. After that, players can go to the "Accounts" tab located within settings. Within the "Redeem Code" field, players can click on the "Redeem Now" option. As usual, the redemption code for Genshin Impact Primogems can be acquired by clicking on the "Exchange" button.

Redeemable code section (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will receive the gems via in-game email, whether they have redeemed the codes from the official website or via the in-game redemption section.

