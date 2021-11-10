5 best swords for Albedo in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be live for a little over 12 days before the next update hits on November 23. Alongside the upcoming banners, the Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius, Albedo, will reportdely be making his return.

Albedo is a 5-star Geo wielder who was introduced with the Genshin Impact 1.2 Dragonspine update. He acts mainly as a support, but depending on specific builds and artifacts, he can be pushed as a DPS.

Like most Geo wielders, Albedo's playstyle relies heavily on his abilities. This leads many players to go for builds based on ER, flat ATK, or even crits. Here's a look at some optimal weapons for Albedo to get the most out of his geo skills.

Top 5 swords in Genshin Impact that are optimal for Albedo

5) Harbinger of Dawn

Harbinger of Dawn (Image via Genshin Impact)

Harbinger of Dawn is a 3-star sword that can be acquired through the gacha and Kaeya's Gain quest. It provides a total base ATK of 401 along with Crit Damage of 46.9% at Level 90.

What makes this weapon shine despite being a 3-star, is the passive skill at refinement 5. Any character above level 90 will have their crit rate increased by 28%.

4) Lion's Roar

Lion's Roar (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lion's Roar has a base ATK value of 510 with the bonus ATK as a substat of 41.3%. What makes Lion's Roar viable with Albedo is its ability to do bonus damage to enemies affected by certain elements. The passive stat of this weapon increases damage against enemies affected by pyro or electro.

Lion's Roar can turn Albedo into a great support character or a sub DPS if paired with pyro or an electro damage dealer. Artifact sets such as Lavawalker and Thundersoother add to the damage as well.

3) Summit Shaper

Summit Shaper sword (Image via Genshin Impact)

Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact is a 5-star sword with a base ATK of 608 and a substat of 49.6% ATK at level 90. Its passive skill adds damage with each hit on the enemies, followed by a 100% ATK bonus protected by a shield.

This skill is easier to activate given Albedo's geo abilities which can create crystallized reactions, providing shields for the most part.

2) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged sword (Image via Genshin Impact)

The base stats for Mistsplitter Reforged in Genshin Impact come in high numbers. With 674 base ATK and 44% Crit Damage at level 90, this 5-star weapon is the primary choice for DPS on any sword wielders. The excellent news for Albedo is that it works just fine with his playstyle.

Favored by passive skills and high base ATK, Mistsplitter Reforged can deal with enemies in high numbers due to the passive elemental damage bonus. It ranges across three bonus stacks from 8/16/28% in Refinement 1 to 16/32/56% at Refinement 5.

1) Primordial Jade Cutter

Primordial Jade Cutter (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact is a 5-star sword with a Base ATK of 542 and a Crit rate of 44.1% at level 90. The passive skill provides an extra 20% HP at Refinement 1 and a bonus percentage of ATK based on the wielder's max health.

This goes very well with Albedo due to the guarantee in crit and high damage output with his burst. Although the weapon itself is obtainable only through gacha, it becomes a great addition and one of the best weapons to use in the game.

