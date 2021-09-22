Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact: Stats, suitable characters, and more

Genshin Impact’s storyline is well into the Inazuma arc, and the game has finally introduced Sangonomiya Kokomi as the latest playable Hydro character.

Along with Kokomi's banner, players will also get a chance to try their luck in the quest exclusive weapons banner, Epitome Invocation, which will give them a chance to get their hands on the 5-star weapons Primordial Jade Cutter and the Everlasting Moonglow.

Because of its incredible DPS numbers, the Primordial Jade Cutter has become one of the most coveted swords by the Genshin Impact community.

While the Everlasting Moonglow is the best fit for Kokomi, the Primordial Jade Cutter is versatile enough to fit a variety of characters in the game.

Today’s article will shed some light on why the Primordial Jade Cutter is a must-get while the weapons banner is still up and running.

Why is the Primordial Jade Cutter a go-to for Genshin Impact’s sword wielders?

The Primordial Jade Cutter comes with a 44 Base Attack which is nothing too special for a 5-star weapon. The initial stats for this weapon are rather standard, however, it really starts to ramp up in power once players start to invest some levels to it.

At level 9, the Primordial Jade Cutter has an incredible Base Attack stat of 542. However, that’s not the best part of this particular weapon. Its biggest highlight lies in its Crit Rate. Though it starts off with a base rate of 9.6% at level 1, it is a whopping 44.1% by level 90, which is the highest out of all the weapons in Genshin Impact.

Additionally, when it comes to its passives, the Primordial Jade Cutter provides additional HP and Attack boosts. Here is how its refinement scaling works:

Refinement Rank 2- Increases HP by 25% and provides an ATK bonus based on 1.5% of the max HP.

Refinement Rank 3- Increases HP by 30% and provides an ATK bonus based on 1.8% of the max HP.

Refinement Rank 4- Increases HP by 35% and provides an ATK bonus based on 2.1% of the max HP.

Refinement Rank 5- Increases HP by 40% and provides an ATK bonus based on 2.4% of the max HP.

Which characters can make the most out of the Primordial Jade Cutter?

While the Primordial Jade Cutter’s stats do make this weapon a rather versatile one in the game, there are still certain characters in Genshin Impact that it fits better than others.

The base HP and the DPS numbers that it can provide at level 90 are perfect for Keqing, Jean, and Albedo. So, for players who are running either of these three as their main DPS in the squad, this banner exclusive weapon is a must-have.

