5 best DPS characters in Genshin Impact as of May 2021

The best DPS characters in Genshin Impact are those capable of hitting the highest numbers in battle the most frequently.

DPS is one of the most important aspects of a character in Genshin Impact. If a Genshin Impact character lacks good DPS, they should make up for it as a support unit. This top five list will focus on the best five DPS units in Genshin Impact.

The honorable mention in this list goes to Ganyu. In terms of sheer DPS, she's unquestionably in the top three within Genshin Impact. However, mobile gamers tend to find her skillset awkward to use, which places her in a weird spot.

The five best DPS characters in Genshin Impact

5) Tartaglia

Tartaglia is fortunate enough to have an Elemental Skill that can transition a weapon type to another. In his case, he can use a Bow and a Sword (the latter of which will use his Bow's stats for all calculations).

As far as Hydro units go, he might not hit as high as Mona can in a single hit, but his regular DPS is still higher than hers (as he doesn't have to rely on a single combo in certain situations).

Of course, Tartaglia has all of the benefits of a bow user and a melee fighter, making his versatility an appealing aspect for a DPS unit in Genshin Impact. It's also worth noting that his melee attacks will constantly apply Hydro, making him incredibly useful when triggering certain Elemental Reactions.

4) Diluc

While some players would consider Diluc to be overrated in Genshin Impact, there's no denying that he's a reliable DPS main. He can trigger various Elemental Reactions effortlessly thanks to his low cooldowns, which in turn, helps bolster his already impressive DPS.

Not only that, but he has a fantastic Elemental Burst. The range is impressive, especially since it imbues his Claymore with Pyro, making certain Elemental Reactions a breeze to activate.

Add in great stats and DMG Constellations, and it's easy to see why Diluc tends to rank so highly on these kinds of lists.

3) Xiao

It doesn't matter if the player is having trouble with bosses or general mobs, because Xiao can dispose of either quite effortlessly. He might not have the sheer DPS the next two units have, but it would be unwise to underrate Xiao.

Mobile users will love how easy Xiao is to use, as they can just spam his attacks to no end in some situations. If he's given proper support (from a unit like Bennett), there isn't much that Xiao can't clear as the team's sole DPS unit.

His innovative Elemental Skill can be used to close the gap in some situations. It also works well with his Elemental Burst. Although Xiao does lose HP in this state, the amount of DPS he can deliver more than makes up for it, especially since he's Genshin Impact's premier Anemo user in the DPS category.

2) Hu Tao

Hu Tao ‧ 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor



Liyue Harbor's "Versemonger of the Darkest Alleys"



She walks the line between life and death, shouldering responsibilities unknown to most mortals.



Be careful around Hu Tao, lest she leads you by the nose!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rN8LpjybGd — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 27, 2021

Hu Tao might not look like a threatening unit design-wise, but her DPS is often ranked among the best in all of Genshin Impact. Having the potential to quadruple Hu Tao's ATK with just one skill is pretty insane, and then players have to consider just how much more there is to her kit than just that one skill.

Her Elemental Skill, Guide to the Afterlife, does just that. However, it also increases her resistance to disruptions (meaning that the player won't be awkwardly knocked around if they have poor positioning). It even adds a DoT towards enemies hit by her when the skill is active.

CRIT has a lot of potential for some DPS units, and Hu Tao works better with it than most. That, coupled with her risky (yet rewarding) playstyle, makes her one of the best DPS units in a general situation.

1) Eula

Disclaimer: Tony is a mega, ULTRA whale, but it has been proven that 1m+ damage with Eula is achievable even if you're a F2P. — Genshin Memes (@GenshinMemes) May 18, 2021

In terms of sheer damage, no other unit can compare to Eula's output. As the newest five-star unit in Genshin Impact, many Genshin Impact players expected her to be good. However, many of these players never expected her to be that good. Any Genshin Impact unit that hits for 1m+ who is completely F2P is worth praising.

Genshin Impact players also have to consider how she can hit well over 5,000,000 damage. Some players have even reported their Eula hitting over 8,000,000. If better support units, artifacts, or Claymores are ever introduced to Genshin Impact, then it's highly likely that Eula's damage numbers will soar higher.

Eula's entire kit in Genshin Impact is focused on damage. As she excels in burst damage, it's pretty easy to fit her into most teams. The only thing that might limit her DPS is if she is too far away from the enemies (with the majority of her damage coming from Physical DMG), but that's still easy to play around.

