Best artifacts for Eula in Genshin Impact

Eula is an amazing DPS option in Genshin Impact, so her artifacts are going to gear her towards offense.

Not all artifacts are created equally. Thus, some builds are objectively better than others when it comes to maximizing a character's niche in Genshin Impact. For Eula, her niche revolves around the insane amount of damage she can pull off in Genshin Impact. Predictably, this means artifacts that maximize her ATK and CRIT are going to be far more beneficial to her than those that raise DEF.

Of course, there's also the topic of artifact sets to consider; putting five random artifacts that boost ATK and CRIT isn't necessarily the most efficient use of one's artifacts. 2-set and 4-set artifact pieces play an integral role in a character's build in Genshin Impact, and that statement is no exception for Eula.

What are Eula's best artifacts in Genshin Impact?

Ideal artifacts will focus on her Physical DMG (Image via Kaigai Anime Game)

As previously mentioned, it is incredibly important to maximize Eula's DPS potential. Whilst not everybody will have access to all of these artifacts, this article is geared more towards Eula's best overall set rather than anything else in Genshin Impact.

The vast majority of Eula's damage comes from Physical DMG. There is one artifact set that eclipses all others in this regard, and that's the 4-set Pale Flame artifact collection.

What are the Pale Flame artifacts?

The Pale Flame set (Image via Honey Impact)

The Pale Flame's 2-set bonus is "Physical DMG +25%". Unsurprisingly, that is an amazing bonus to have for a character like Eula, where the crux of her damage comes from Physical DMG. It's a simple bonus, but Genshin Impact players should also go for the 4-set bonus as that amplifies her damage more.

Pale Flame's 4-set bonus is:

"When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect stacks up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.3s. Once 2 stacks are reached, the 2-set effect is increased by 100%."

That 4-set effect is what makes the 4-set Pale Flame the best option for Eula, bar no exception right now. Eula will use her Elemental Skill regularly, so the 9% ATK boost is nice. What's even better is that the great "Physical DMG +25%" will be increased by 100%.

Alternative to 4-set Pale Flame

Eula might be a one-trick pony when it comes to artifacts, but it's a very good trick (Image via EulaMains Reddit)

If a player doesn't want to build the stacks for one reason or another (or even lacks four Pale Flame artifacts), then there is a good alternative for them to consider. A 2-set Pale Flame + 2-set Bloodstained Chivalry is a viable alternative. That said, it should be noted that having four Pale Flame Artifacts will almost always be better.

The 2-set Bloodstained Chivalry effect is the same as the 2-set Pale Flame in Genshin Impact. It's just "+25% Physical DMG." It's a simple effect, but it works wonderfully given Eula's skillset in Genshin Impact.

Minor notes about artifacts

Players should remember that artifacts, particularly those from Goblet of Eonothem, have some random variation in their stats. A Goblet of Eonothem that boosts Physical DMG is going to be far more useful for Eula than one that boosts Pyro DMG.

That said, the set bonuses should eclipse any individual aspects of these artifacts. Still, a Genshin Impact player can maximize their damage output if they're lucky and have all of the desirable stats in their artifacts.