As far as pure DPS options go, Eula is unquestionably worth the hype in Genshin Impact.

Not all Genshin Impact characters are hype-worthy, but it seems like Eula is going to be one of them. Her sheer DPS is impressive, with several videos showing off how easily she can make a few burst hits involving numbers in the six-figure range (with whales hitting millions). Even in suboptimal teams, she'll hit five figures easily and consistently, making her a solid option for anybody lucky enough to pull her.

Some theorycrafting has even gone as far as to say that Eula has the potential to hit up to five million damage. It's quite the leap, but there's no doubt that Eula will have a place in the metagame, for both F2P and whales alike.

Is Eula really worth all the hype in Genshin Impact

Many Genshin Impact fans are wondering if Eula is worth pulling for. People used to be impressed by Mona hitting over one million damage, so having a character like Eula potentially quintuple that is no laughing matter. As of right now, many Genshin Impact players are envying those who have pulled this burst DPS champion.

Damage potential

Theorycrafting is an interesting subject. As shown in the video linked above, having the potential to hit five million damage (under specific circumstances) is amazing. Very few Genshin Impact characters can hit up to a million, so hitting five million is astonishingly high.

It should be noted that this part applies mostly to whales who are able to get the ideal artifacts, weaponry, and constellation upgrades to achieve this number. That said, if there is a single thing worth whaling for in Genshin Impact as far as DPS options go, it's going to be Eula.

In a video by popular YouTuber Tony To, Eula can be seen hitting 4,375,172 in battle. That is an extremely impressive number and will only grow as people find the ideal build for Eula.

Eula will likely trivialize most combat content just by virtue of how much damage she can do. While it's true that F2P players won't hit numbers this high, her stats and performance as an F2P unit is still good.

In the video above, it would seem like Eula at C0 is capable of dealing nearly 1/3 of the damage at her highest burst. Obviously, the C6 R5 variant of Eula is what most players should aim for, but it's still impressive that a C0 R1 Eula is capable of doing good damage numbers.

Naturally, it's also worth mentioning the players in Genshin Impact who aren't quite F2P, but also not full-blown whales. These "dolphins" would love Eula just for DPS options capabilities alone. Even if she's not C6 R5, Eula will still likely be their best DPS option in most Genshin Impact scenarios.

What makes Eula hit so hard?

Eula's entire kit is dedicated to damage. In many ways, Eula is an incredibly selfish DPS unit in Genshin Impact, offering almost no support aside from pure damage. However, her damage is so astonishingly high, that players should build a team around her for the absurdity of her numbers.

As for what's unique to Eula's DPS capabilities, the main benefit of her Elemental Skill is that it can reduce an enemy's Physical RES and Cryo RES. Both stat reductions work wonderfully for Eula, especially since her Elemental Burst is far better in practice than what it seems like on paper.

Eula's Elemental Burst creates a Lightfall Sword, which essentially acts as a DPS supplement for every attack Eula does, whether it be normal attacks, Elemental Skill, or the Elemental Burst itself. The important thing to note is that she gains an energy stack for it every 0.1 seconds.

When the duration of Lightfall Sword is over, it explodes, dealing AOE Physical DMG. The damage scales with the more stacks a player accumulates with it, making it frightening when she's in battle. It's also worth noting that it will explode immediately if she swaps out, meaning that Eula is required to stay in to maximize DPS.

Eula's constellations in Genshin Impact

Eula's Elemental Burst is ridiculous at times (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Her most important constellation is at C4, where Eula's Lightfall Sword will deal 25% extra damage to enemies with at or below the 50% HP threshold. Given how easily Lightfall Sword can stack with itself, that's a flat 25% extra damage that stacks with every other attack boost Eula can get.

Her C1 is no slouch either. A 30% Physical DMG increase for six seconds is pretty impressive. This requires Eula to consume her Grimheart Stacks (obtained through her Elemental Skill), and this stacks with her C4 skill in Genshin Impact.

The final Constellation worth discussing is Eula's final one, where it's essentially a buff to her Elemental Burst. Her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact is the one that generates the Lightfall Swords, so having a Constellation that boosts her stacking potential is amazing (remember, the final burst of damage is when the Lightfall Sword's duration runs out; more stacks equals more damage).