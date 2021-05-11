Genshin Impact introduces Eula: Voice artists, banner release date, and skills revealed

Genshin Impact has introduced Eula, a new 5-star character, in the 1.5 version. After all the leaks and rumors, finally, Eula's voice artists, banner release date, and abilities have officially been revealed.

Eula has been one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact since her data-mined models and abilities surfaced on the internet. During the Genshin Impact 1.5 beta program, a confidential Developer's Build was accidentally leaked, leading to a wave of leaks and revealing Eula's existence.

Thanks to her famous voice artists and impressive combat moves, the character's fanbase has been anticipating her banner release date for weeks.

Eula's banner release date and voice actors in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced Eula Lawrence as the Spindrift Knight and the captain of a Reconnaissance Company in Knights of Favonius. In Lore, she is described as one of the most respected knights in the reconnaissance unit, whom Grandmaster Varka even praised.

In the game, Eula is a 5-star Cryo-type character who hails from Mondstadt. She wields a Claymore or Greatsword and specializes in physical damage. According to the Genshin Impact 1.5 preview live stream, Eula's banner is scheduled to release in the second phase of version 1.5.

Eula banner release date, time, and 4-star characters

According to the Genshin Impact wiki, Eula's banner will be released on May 18th, 2021, at 06:00 PM (server time) worldwide. Her banner will be named "Born of Ocean Swell" and will be preceded by Zhongli's banner, "Gentry of Hermitage."

Based on the leaks, the Eula banner might feature the following 4-star characters with boosted drop rates.

Xinyan (Pyro): Claymore user Beidou (Electro): Claymore user Xinqiu (Hydro): Sword user

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Klee's signature weapon Dodoco Tales and Klee banner release date allegedly revealed

Eula's upcoming Test Run data.

※ Note: Subject to change, may not reflect the final banner.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/Nf03TsC73x — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 18, 2021

Who are Eula's voice actors in Genshin Impact?

Eula's Japanese voice actor is Rina Sato, and her English voice actor is Suzie Yeung. The latter is well-known in the VA industry for her remarkable contributions in "Azur Lane" as Langley and Ping Hai's voice.

On the other hand, Sato is well known for being Makoto Nijima's voice in Persona 5 and winning the Best Lead Actress Award at the 8th Seiyu Awards in 2014.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's ascension materials revealed by data miners

It takes two to tango. Shall we?

Travelers, come listen to the voice talent for "Spindrift Knight" — Eula!



Voice Actor

EN VA: Suzie Yeung

JP VA: SATO Rina



Click here to listen >>>https://t.co/4G90xV624E#GenshinImpact #Eula pic.twitter.com/adbFpnZ1SL — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 11, 2021

Eula's Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact

Eula uses her Elemental Skill, "Icetide Vortex," to swiftly slash the opponent, dealing cryo-damage. In the process, she gains a stack of Grimheart, which increases her defense and resistance to interruptions. She can possess a maximum of 2 stacks at a time.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal first look at Maguu Kenki's 'Shadow clone' ability

The alternate effect of Icetide Vortex can be triggered by pressing and holding the skill button. When this version of Eula's Elemental Skill is in effect, she consumes all the accumulated Grimhearts and strikes nearby opponents with increased AoE and Cryo-damage.

Additionally, this skill reduces the physical and Cryo-damage resistance of the nearby opponents.

Relevant: How to prepare for Eula banner in Genshin Impact: Ascension materials, guaranteed drop rates, and more details

Eula uses her Elemental Burst, "Glacial Illumination," to slash forward, dealing Cryo-damage. Afterward, she summons a Lightfall Sword that follows her around, providing resistance to interruption.

Every scoring hit of Eula's charges the Lightfall Sword until the energy stacks reach the maximum limit and explode, dealing physical damage to nearby opponents.

Based on the leaks, Eula's ascension stats provide her with an additional CRIT damage bonus as players continue to level her up. At level 90. Eula possesses 88.4% base CRIT damage, making her one of the most outstanding DPS units in the game.

With her signature weapon, "Song of Broken Pines," and its insane physical damage substat, Eula is expected to change the physical-DPS meta in Gesnhin Impact in the future.

Relevant: Genshin Impact 1.5: Song of Broken Pines, the 5-star signature weapon for Eula, leaked online