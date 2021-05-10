Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal First look at Maguu Kenki's 'Shadow clone' ability

A new set of Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks has revealed upcoming samurai boss Maguu Kenki's unique ability to summon clones for reinforcement.

Genshin Impact devs seem to be focusing on cooler combat mechanisms and non-repetitive boss fight experience lately. As a result, new enemies like Azhdaha, Abyss Herald, and Lector, Primo Geovishaps, and Cryo Hypostasis have provided challenging Spiral Abyss and open-world gameplay. Following the same approach, the developers plan to introduce a few new samurai bosses in the Genshin Impact 1.6 update. According to recent leaks, Genshin Impact 1.6 will feature a new Samurai boss named Maguu Kenki with a unique 'shadow clone-like' ability.

Genshin Impact 1.6 boss Maguu Kenki can summon clones, according to latest leaks

The latest leak comes from Sukuna, a reputed source for Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks on Twitter. The leaked clip is 59 seconds and features two Samurai Maguu Kenkis fighting Kazuha, an upcoming 5-star character. What makes the clip so special is Maguu Kenki's unique ability to summon a clone of itself for reinforcement.

Susanoo? pic.twitter.com/TazMJDDqSg — Majin Morax Messiah | Zhongli Came Home! (@MajinMessiah) May 9, 2021

The leaker has referred to Shadow Clone Jutsu of popular Shounen anime, Naruto, to describe the visuals. Interestingly, the summoned clones of Maguu Kenki look quite similar to the mythical Susanoo shown in Naruto too.

Abilities of upcoming boss Maguu Kenki in Genshin Impact 1.6 Update

According to Sukuna, another reputed source of Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks, Maguu Kenki's shadow clone jutsu-like mechanism not only provides him offensive reinforcement but a defensive advantage too.

More about this shadow clone jutsu mechanism:

These clones have a health sharing ability, which means you will have to kill all of them to defeat the Maguu Kenki, just trying to kill the host wouldn't work https://t.co/N37i7IzaUu — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) May 9, 2021

The samurai's clones can share the total HP among themselves, making it difficult for players to deal with the boss. Additionally, players will need to kill both the host and the clone of Maguu Kenki to defeat the enemy successfully. Only defeating the host would not eliminate the clone, according to the leaked description.

The clip features two hosts and two clones of the upcoming boss. Although the current set of leaks does not clarify that, according to an older description of the boss, it's safe to say that Maguu Kenki will have two different forms. One form is named Kofuu, and the other is named Souji in the data mined files.

Genshin Impact players will need to defeat the samurai boss at the Archipelago Island to collect Maguu Kishin, an ascension material for Kazuha. Players will need to fight Maguu Kenki and his 'shadow-clones' to collect 46 of those materials for Kazuha's ascension. To know more about Kazuha's ascension materials, players can read the following article.

