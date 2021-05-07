How to prepare for Eula banner in Genshin Impact: Ascension materials, guaranteed drops rates, and more details

Genshin Impact players don't have to wait too much longer for the release of Eula's banner, and soon, the Spindrift Knight of Mondstadt will be available for players to wish for.

Players who want to prepare to build this new Cryo Claymore 5-star character should begin farming her talent materials and possibly even build their pity in preparation to summon this powerful character. Here's how players can start getting ready for Eula now.

How to prepare for Eula banner in Genshin Impact: Ascension Materials and more

Mats guide for both Eula & Yanfei

Players who want to summon Eula and level her to 90 will need many Ascension materials, most of which have only recently been added to Genshin Impact. Players will need to farm both the Cryo Hypostasis for Crystalline Blooms, and the Azhdaha boss for Dragon Lord Crowns, meaning any materials they had previously saved up cannot be used for Eula.

Players will also need to farm Resistance talent books, Hilichurl Masks, and Dandelion Seeds as her Ascension materials. Players can easily obtain Hilichurl Masks by defeating them around the map, while Dandelion Seeds can be found by striking Dandelions with the Anemo element. Players who want to prepare for Eula should definitely start picking up these Ascension materials early so that they can level her up as soon as they get her.

What are the odds of getting Eula in Genshin Impact:

The chances of getting Eula in Genshin Impact follow the same rules as every banner 5-star, with 90 being the point at which players are guaranteed a 5-star. If players have previously received a 5-star that was not on the banner, they will be guaranteed to receive Eula from their pity, but if their last 5-star was on banner, then they have a 50% chance to receive Eula. Players who want to guarantee their Eula will want to have 180 wishes to make their chances reach 100%.

When does Eula release in Genshin Impact:

Eula's banner will begin shortly after Zhongli's rerun ends on May 18th, meaning players will be able to wish for Eula in only a few more days. Eula's release will begin the second half of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update, bringing with it a new story quest and weapon banner. Players will be able to experience a new story taking place in Mondstadt, along with new events and other features.

