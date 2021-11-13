Ascension Materials for Eula in Genshin Impact

Eula's Ascension Materials are something many Travelers want to know before her appearance in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Some Genshin Impact fans were surprised to see an Eula rerun alongside Albedo's in the 2.3 livestream; it wasn't referenced in any noteworthy leaks. Nonetheless, it presents players with a new opportunity to acquire her, which means they will need her Ascension Materials.

Eula is a 5-star Cryo Claymore user, so she will naturally need some Shivada Jade materials, but that's not all. The rest of the article will display a table of all materials and where to farm them in Genshin Impact.

All of Eula's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

As Eula will be returning in Genshin Impact 2.3, it is paramount that players know what she needs to fully ascend her in-game.

The following table contains all of Eula's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level Shivada Jade Crystalline Bloom Dandelion Seed ___ Mask Mora 1 Sliver x 1 N/A x 3 Damaged x 3 20,000 2 Fragment x 3 x 2 x 10 Damaged x 15 40,000 3 Fragment x 6 x 4 x 20 Stained x 12 60,000 4 Chunk x 3 x 8 x 30 Stained x 18 80,000 5 Chunk x 6 x 12 x 45 Ominous x 12 100,000 6 Gemstone x 6 x 20 x 60 Ominous x 24 120,000

Where to farm Eula's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact?

The Shivada Jade Ascension Materials are available through a few different means. The following enemies can drop it:

Cryo Hypostasis

Cryo Regisvine

Maguu Kenki

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Primo Geovishap

Wolf of the North Challenge

Also, Marjorie and Xingxi sell Shivada Jade Sliver in Mondstadt and Liyue, respectively. Marjorie requires Anemo Sigils, whereas Xingxi accepts Geo Sigils. These stocks don't reset like normal shops, however.

Crystalline Bloom is only available for those who slay the Cryo Hypostasis. This boss is located southwest of Wyrmrest Valley.

Dandelion Seeds are a local specialty in Mondstadt. To acquire them, players must use Anemo on the Dandelions. If one is done farming all of the above locations, they can also buy five of them from Karpillia.

She is found in Ritou, Inazuma, but she sells this Ascension Material for 60,000 Mora a piece. It would cost 300,000 Mora in total to clear out her stock.

The Damaged/Stained/Ominous Masks are available from Hilichurls. These enemies are available in most parts of Teyvat, but the player could still consult this interactive map for further clarification.

Eula's Talent Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players who wish to max out Eula's Talents need the following materials:

Talent Level ___ Mask ___ of Resistance Dragon Lord's Crown Crown of Insight Mora 1 -> 2 Damaged x 6 Teachings of x 3 N/A N/A 12,500 2 -> 3 Stained x 3 Guide to x 2 N/A N/A 17,500 3 -> 4 Stained x 4 Guide to x 4 N/A N/A 25,000 4 -> 5 Stained x 6 Guide to x 6 N/A N/A 30,000 5 -> 6 Stained x 9 Guide to x 9 N/A N/A 37,500 6 -> 7 Ominous x 4 Philosophies of x 4 x 1 N/A 120,000 7 -> 8 Ominous x 6 Philosophies of x 6 x 1 N/A 260,000 8 -> 9 Ominous x 9 Philosophies of x 12 x 2 N/A 450,000 9 -> 10 Ominous x 12 Philosophies of x 16 x 2 1 700,000

Where to farm Eula's Talent Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact?

The Damaged/Stained/Ominous Masks were already covered in the previous section.

The Teachings of/Guide to/Philosophies of Resistance are only available via the Forsaken Rift on the following days:

Tuesday

Friday

Sunday

Dragon Lord's Crown is available from defeating Azhdaha, which requires the player to have done Act II of Zhongli's Story Quest beforehand. They only get the rewards once a week.

If the player doesn't get the Dragon Lord's Crown for Eula, one can also convert the other items into it in Genshin Impact. It requires a Dream Solvent and one of Azhdaha's other drops.

