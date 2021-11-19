Genshin Impact 2.3 banners, release date, order, 4-star characters and weapon leaks

Genshin Impact 2.3 update is right around the corner, and miHoYo will introduce new banner mechanics with it. Two re-run banners featuring Eula and Albedo will be available to players at the same time.

Moreover, both the banners share the same pity and wish count. This implies that players can build pity on either of the banners, and get their desired four-star and five-star characters.

New leaks regarding the 2.3 update have arrived and here are the upcoming characters and weapons that players can save their Primogems for.

Genshin Impact 2.3 banners, release date and four-star characters leaked

As soon as the server maintenance for patch 2.3 ends, players will be able to wish for Eula and Albedo. Based on the region, players can access the new version on November 23 or November 24.

The banners will be available until December 14, and will be replaced by Itto's banner, which also features Gorou.

As per the latest leaks, both Eula and Albedo's banners will share the same four-star characters:

Bennett

Rosaria

Noelle

Bennett is undoubtedly the best support character in Genshin Impact, and it is a great opportunity for players to unlock his fifth constellation. On the flip side, Rosaria is a Cryo support unit that works well with Eula.

Lastly, Noelle is a decent Geo DPS unit that uses Claymore. However, she will soon be replaced by Itto, who is predicted to be an explosive damage dealer.

Genshin Impact 2.3 weapon banner leaked

As usual, the re-run character banners will be accompanied by a new Epitome Invocation banner.

The two five-star weapons that will be featured are:

Freedom Sworn

Song of Broken Pines

The Song of Broken Pines has a Physical DMG bonus sub-stat, owing to which it is considered the signature weapon for Eula.

The Freedom Sworn is a support focused sword with an Elemental Mastery sub-stat, which is highly recommended for Kazuha.

The five four-star weapons that will be featured in the next weapon banner are:

Wine and Song (Catalyst)

Alley Hunter (Bow)

Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Lion's Roar (Sword)

The return of Wine and Song and the Alley Hunter as featured weapons is certainly interesting. While the former is a catalyst that grants Energy Recharge, the latter is a bow with Crit Rate sub-stat.

All in all, the weapon and character line-up for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update seems to be balanced between DPS and support units.

The information mentioned above is based on leaks. Hence, readers must take it with a grain of salt as banners in Genshin Impact are always subject to change.

