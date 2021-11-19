Freedom Sworn in Genshin Impact: Upcoming release date, stats, and suitable characters

Freedom Sworn is a five-star sword that will be returning on a weapon banner in Genshin Impact 2.3.

This sword was last available nearly half a year ago, but it's making its triumphant return on 24 November 2021 (if leaks are accurate). Its base ATK goes up to 608, and its secondary stat is Elemental Mastery, which scales up to 198 at its maximum level.

Its stats and effect are good, and there are currently ten possible sword users that players can give it to in Genshin Impact. The ten sword users are:

Albedo

Ayaka

Bennett

Jean

Kazuha

Kaeya

Keqing

Qiqi

Traveler

Xingqiu

Who is the Freedom Sworn suitable for in Genshin Impact?

The recent leak by a Russian leaker (Image via Reddit/Random-Weeb69)

The above leak contains recent information for the upcoming four-star characters and weapons in Genshin Impact 2.3's first banners. It means that Rosaria, Noelle, and Bennett will appear on both Albedo and Eula's rerun banners.

The more relevant information for this article is about Freedom Sworn. As it is expected to arrive in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner, some Genshin Impact players might summon it. If they plan to get it, they may wish to know more about who should use it.

Its new release date is 24 November 2021, and it will appear in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.3.

How to get Freedom Sworn in Genshin Impact

One can get this sword through weapon banners that feature it (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's a five-star sword that is only available on weapon banners that feature it. Hence, players should have many Primogems and Intertwined Fates to acquire multiple copies of it.

It is not available as a free gift, through the Battle Pass, or by any other means.

Freedom Sworn's effect in Genshin Impact

The Freedom Sworn's effect is extraordinarily long (Image via Genshin Impact)

This five-star sword has among the longest text for any weapon's effect in Genshin Impact. It essentially does the following:

Increases the user's DMG by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%.

If the user triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a stack of Sigil of Rebellion (only once per 0.5 seconds).

Having two stacks will buff the entire party's regular attacks and ATK stat for 12 seconds and remove those stacks. The user can't get any more stacks for 20 seconds.

Although there are ten possible users of this weapon in Genshin Impact currently, not all of them are equally viable with it.

Ideal users of Freedom Sworn in Genshin Impact

Kazuha is the ideal candidate for this weapon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Essentially, characters who care about Elemental Mastery are best suited for Freedom Sworn.

Out of every character in the game, Kazuha is by far the best user of this weapon. His secondary stat is Elemental Mastery, and one of his passives incentivizes players to build plenty of Elemental Mastery on him. This sword will give him 198 extra Elemental Mastery, which synergizes excellently with his top-tier Swirl capabilities.

As it's a five-star weapon, it can still work well for other sword users. For example, Bennett, Kaeya, and the Traveler can make good use of this weapon. It's not necessarily always the best weapon, but it's a viable option for those characters.

