Genshin Impact 2.3 to bring free R5 sword for Albedo, stats leaked

Albedo fans don't have to wait long until they get a free R5 sword in Genshin Impact 2.3.

This new sword is known as Cinnabar Spindle, and it's a 4-star weapon to be introduced in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event. Some parts of it have been officially revealed, whereas others haven't. Thankfully, Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks let players know what the rest of the details are.

The Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event will include the Cinnabar Spindle and its refinement material "Alkahest" (the quotations are an official part of its name). They will be free for users to acquire, so there is no paywall here.

Cinnabar Spindle is the free R5 sword for Albedo in Genshin Impact 2.3

Cinnabar Spindle's secondary stat is DEF%, which scales up to 69% at its maximum level. Its base ATK goes up to 454, and its effect is:

"Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 40/50/60/70/80% of DEF. The effect will be triggered no more than once every 1.5s and will be cleared 0.1s after the Elemental Skill deals DMG."

Naturally, this free sword synergizes nicely with Albedo's kit, as he generally has good DEF values in his builds.

How to get the Cinnabar Spindle in Genshin Impact

Albedo, the sword, and the refinement materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms is one of Genshin Impact 2.3's main events, and it will include the Cinnabar Spindle and "Alkahest." This event requires players to be Adventure Rank 20+ to participate and complete its sub-events.

The event currencies involved with Shadows Amidst Snowstorms will help players acquire several "Alkahest" copies necessary to max out Cinnabar Spinde's refinement level.

As for the sword itself, gamers need to build a snowman to claim it for free. The snowman components required are available in the event shop, alongside:

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms details

A leaked image about how players claim the free sword (Image via Wepko)

This free R5 sword for Albedo will only be available in Genshin Impact 2.3. To get some snowman components necessary for building the snowmen, players can do some of the following challenges (known as Dragonspine Special Training in the above screenshot):

Agility Training

Combat Training

Tracker Training

According to the leaks, users will have to complete several snowmen to claim the free sword for Albedo. They will also get 20,000 Mora for doing so.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Of course, gamers don't need to own Albedo to gain access to the free sword. Likewise, some Albedo players may prefer to use a different weapon in their builds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Would you use this sword on a character other than Albedo? Yes No 0 votes so far