Best Albedo build guide in Genshin Impact: Artifacts and weapon preferences explained

With rumors of an Albedo rerun in Genshin Impact 2.3, some players may wish to summon him and learn a good build.

Albedo is a 5-star Geo Sword user with good DEF and a Geo DMG bonus as his special stat. Good Albedo builds tend to prioritize raising his DEF, as his kit's main damage comes from that stat. However, some builds also bolster his CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG for more damage.

Some of the details in this article will include spoilers from Genshin Impact 2.3. This version will implement new artifacts and weapons, some of which will interest Albedo owners.

Quick Albedo guide in Genshin Impact: Artifacts & weapons

Artifacts to consider for Albedo in Genshin Impact

Albedo has several good artifacts to choose from (Image via Genshin Impact)

The main stats to consider for Albedo are DEF%, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG if the player wishes to have him in some DPS role. DEF% synergizes with Albedo's kit, and the other two stats are naturally great for DPS characters in Genshin Impact.

There are several artifact sets to consider for Albedo. Archaic Petra, Noblesse Oblige, and Wanderer's Troupe work well for him in Genshin Impact.

A 2-set Noblesse Oblige and Archaic Petra is a common example of what Albedo might run. Generally, Genshin Impact players would put the artifact set on him for whatever role they wish to utilize him in.

For instance, a pure support Albedo could run a 4-set Noblesse Oblige. By comparison, A Harbinger of Dawn Albedo could utilize a 2-set Noblesse Oblige and Wanderer's Troupe to great success.

The upcoming Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set will work amazingly with Albedo. The 2-set will boost his DEF by 30%, and its 4-set bonus makes his Geo DMG more impressive.

Albedo mains can use the new artifact set in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Swords to consider for Albedo in Genshin Impact

Harbinger of Dawn is an excellent F2P option that's easy to overlook due to its 3-star rarity, but it works well for spenders as well. It's a CRIT DMG Sword, so players should farm CRIT and DEF% artifacts to maximize Albedo's DPS capabilities.

As Harbinger of Dawn is a 3-star Sword, most Albedo players should effortlessly max out its Refinement Level.

Festering Desire is an alternative that might suit those who prefer to use a 4-set Noblesse Oblige. It's also easy to max out its Refinement Level. However, it's no longer available for new players.

For Albedo, it's weaker than Harbinger of Dawn, especially when it comes to his DPS state. However, Festering Desire still works as a substitute and outperforms other Swords if Albedo isn't the main DPS unit.

Mistsplitter Reforged is essentially a P2W version of Harbinger of Dawn. It has a lower CRIT DMG stat, but substantially higher ATK. It's the better option if players want Albedo to be their main DPS choice. However, Harbinger of Dawn works well for sub-DPS or support Albedo.

Coupled with that, Primordial Jade Cutter is good for main Albedo DPS builds. As both this and Mistsplitter Reforged are limited 5-star Swords, they're good options for those fortunate enough to own them.

Cinnabar Spindle is an upcoming 4-star Sword that will be available via an event in Genshin Impact 2.3. Its secondary stat is DEF, which further pushes Albedo's DEF to insane levels. It's an event sword designed with Albedo in mind, and it's evident through its effect.

It boosts the user's Elemental Skill DMG by 40/50/60/70/80% of their DEF. It can happen every 1.5 seconds, and the effect lasts for 0.1 seconds.

