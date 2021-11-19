Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact: Release date, stats, and suitable characters

Alley Hunter is a 4-star bow that will return in Genshin Impact 2.3, meaning that some players will finally have a chance to acquire it.

Its base ATK scales up 565, with its ATK% secondary stat going up to 27.6% at the maximum level. Aside from Gorou (who will arrive in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3), there are nine bow users:

Aloy Amber Diona Fischl Ganyu Kujou Sara Tartaglia Venti Yoimiya

Not all bow users are equally viable with this bow, so some players should consider its effect to see which user should equip it.

What players should know about Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact

The Alley Hunter is an old weapon that will return in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alley Hunter's effect in Genshin Impact is primarily related to the user being off the field. Every second that the character is not an active party member, they will get a DMG boost of 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% every second, up to a maximum of 20/25/30/35/40%.

This buff lasts for four seconds once the user is on the field, and the DMG boost will decrease by 4/5/6/7/8% per second. Hence, the best users of this weapon will tend to be off the field rather than on it.

How to get Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact

It's a 4-star bow, so its rarity is higher than all 5-star weapons. That said, it's not always featured on weapon banners, so the best time to get Alley Hunter is by pulling on one of those banners.

It will be returning in Genshin Impact 2.3, so players can spend their Primogems and Intertwined Fates to attempt to get it. It was featured in two weapon banners beforehand.

Upcoming release date for the Alley Hunter

The banner leak for the first half of Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Mia)

November 24, 2021, is when Genshin Impact 2.3 begins and along with it is the weapon banner featuring Alley Hunter. The 4-star weapons on this banner are:

Freedom-Sworn

Song of the Broken Pines

Alley Hunter

Lion's Roar

Dragon's Bane

Wine and Song

Sacrificial Sword

It's a 4-star bow that will be featured on that banner, so it should be easy to acquire some Constellations for it compared to other weapons (like the Freedom Sworn).

Ideal users of Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact

Fischl is an excellent user of Alley Hunter (Image via Genshin Impact)

Given its niche effect, it's not a must-have for every bow user in Genshin Impact. That said, it's still valuable for characters who don't plan to stay on the field for a long time (or want an ATK% bow in general).

One of the best users for this weapon is Fischl, as it's easy to get her in and out of the field solely to use her Elemental Skill. Both the stats and its effect help Fischl deal more damage, making it an excellent option for Fischl mains.

Other bow users like Venti and Kujou Sara are good users of this weapon, although they both have better options elsewhere.

