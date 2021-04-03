Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact: Suitable characters for the bow, stats explained

Genshin Impact 1.4 is entering the second part of the update, and players will soon be able to get the new bow, the Alley Hunter. It's the second weapon of the Alley series, with the sword, Alley Flash, being the first weapon released.

Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact is a new bow with attack as its secondary stat. It is best used on characters that will not dominate the field, but would rather be used in a swap-in-swap-out style.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" New Weapon Overview - Part 2



Hey there, Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to show you a brand new weapon that'll be in "Epitome Invocation" — Alley Hunter (Bow)! Let's go take a look~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/fpkxUKujqN — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 3, 2021

Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Weapon stats

Base attack: 44

Max attack (Lv90): 565

Base Secondary stat: 6% ATK

Max Secondary stat: 27.6% ATK

Passive: While the character equipped with this weapon is in the party but not on the field, their DMG increases by 2% every second up to a max of 20%. When the character is on the field for more than 4s, the aforementioned DMG buff decreases by 4% per second until it reaches 0%.

This passive is really niche and is not viable for DPS characters. Players should consider using Alley Hunter on sub-DPS or damage support characters instead.

How to obtain Alley Hunter in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rates for Skyward Harp (Bow) and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Catalyst)!



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/J9Lm3FFtdJ — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 3, 2021

Alley Hunter will only be available in the "Epitome Invocation," more commonly known as the weapon banner. It will not be available in the standard banner.

Alley Hunter will be available in the weapon banner on April 6th, 06:00 pm server time, until April 27th at 02:59 pm server time.

During this period, Skyward Harp and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds will be the featured 5-stars, and Alley Hunter, Sacrificial Greatsword, Favonius Codex, Favonius Lance, and Favonius Sword will be the featured 4-stars.

Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Best character

Venti and Fischl is suitable for Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact

Just like the Alley Flash, Alley Hunter also has a niche passive that is best used on a sub-DPS. Because the passive will continue to dissipate over time, players should use this weapon on characters that will be swapped out without putting in too much field time.

Alley Hunter is best-suited to Fischl and Venti. Fischl is commonly used for her Oz, and she'll be swapped out afterward. As for Venti, he's usually used as burst support, which means he also won't be spending too much time on the field. It can also be used on Ganyu if players wish to use her as support.