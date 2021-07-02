How to get Fischl in Genshin Impact

Players can rely on one of two methods to obtain Fischl in Genshin Impact.

Fischl can be obtained via Wishes or the Starglitter Exchange found in Paimon's Bargains. The former method is always relevant, although some specific banners will greatly boost the rate of obtaining Fischl. Meanwhile, Fischl has only appeared once in the Starglitter Exchange but will likely show up again in the future.

Some special events in Genshin Impact could also give out Fischl copies as rewards. Even players who already have Fischl could still use extra copies to max out her Constellation.

If a player has never obtained Fischl before, one of these two methods will be helpful to them in the future.

Obtaining Fischl in Genshin Impact

Note: This article will only detail non-event features in which players can get Fischl in Genshin Impact.

Fischl has been available as a free unit in the past, so she will likely be a free unit again in the future. It's just not known when that will be the case.

Wishes

As Fischl is a generic four-star unit, she is available on every character banner in Genshin Impact. Of course, the best way to get any unit in the game is through specific character banners, where they will receive a rate-up.

Fischl has been featured in four character banners thus far, with the most recent one being the Klee re-run back on June 9, 2021. If a player's main objective is to max out her Constellation, then waiting for one of these character banners is their best bet.

50% of the four-star drops on a character banner will be one of the three four-star units. If Fischl is one of those characters, then Genshin Impact players have a 1/3 chance of that being Fischl.

Of course, most players will roll for whatever five-star unit is available, so Fischl being on a banner is more of a bonus than anything else.

Paimon's Bargains

Fischl was only available once via Starglitter Exchange under Paimon's Bargains back in January 2021. However, she is a four-star unit, which means that she could always return to this section at a future date. Like all other four-star units, she costs 34 Masterless Starglitter to obtain.

Paimon's Bargains isn't the most reliable way to get a Fischl copy, as players would have to wait until she's available again. Even then, they will only be able to get a single copy.

Still, it's one way for players to obtain Fischl if she shows up (at least one guaranteed copy if the player has the Masterless Starglitter).

