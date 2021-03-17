Genshin Impact revealed the "Alley" series of 4-star weapons in the 1.4 Update. Alley Hunter is the 4-star bow in the series announced in the version 1.4 preview but is yet to arrive into the game.

Although officials are yet to reveal their stats and passive abilities, leaks have exposed every single piece of information available on this.

The Alley Hunter inherits a unique ability that provides attack buffs to the supporting characters that frequently do not take the field.

Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Stats, how to obtain, and suitable characters for the bow

The Alley Hunter was teased during the Genshin Impact version 1.4 live stream. A version 1.4 update notice from miHoYo confirms that Alley Hunter will be part of the wish event at a later stage.

Stats of Alley Hunter bow in Genshin Impact:

Rarity: 4-Stars

Base ATK: 44

Max Base ATK (Lv90): 565

Secondary stat: 6% ATK bonus

Max Secondary stat (Lv90): 27.6% ATK bonus

Passive ability: When the character wielding this weapon is in the party but not present on-field, their damage will be increased by 2% per second, up to a maximum of 20%. When the character is on-field for more than four seconds, the damage buff is decreased by 4% per second until it reaches 0%.

How to get the Alley Hunter Bow:

Since there are only two weapon banners scheduled for the 1.4 update, it's safe to assume that the 2nd Epitome Invocation banner will feature this weapon. In that case, the Alley Hunter bow can be obtained on April 6, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. (server time) via the gacha banners.

Alley Hunter was teased during the Genshin Impact 1.4 preview Livestream (Image via Genshin Impact YT)

The banner featuring Alley Hunter is expected to expire on April 27, 2021, at 02:59:59 PM (Server Time). So players will have to spend their precious Primogems to own this amazing bow within the three-week-long featured banner.

Alley Hunter in Genshin Impact seems suitable for characters that contribute to the party via their elemental bursts. Childe's as a sub-DPS or support can be a great choice to pair this weapon.

Fischl (image via Genshin Impact Official)

Fischl, as a supporting character, is a strong candidate for this bow too. As Fischl is off the field most of the time and often brought to the field for a few seconds, she can utilize the weapon's amazing passive ability.

Apart from Stringless, the Alley hunter will be a great pair for Fischl's support build.

