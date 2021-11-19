Is Genshin Impact cross platform? Progress sharing features explained

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming world by storm, with its fanbase growing massively with each update. Players take to the game on many different platforms, with some playing on consoles while others play on PC or mobile.

Fans can take advantage of the game's easy to use cross-platform saves to carry their progress between systems, letting them game on the go or on the big screen. Genshin Impact has tons of cross-platform sharing features, and fans can find out more about them here.

Cross-platform features in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's cross platform systems allow it to be played on a variety of devices, with a player's progress being carried between each system. Fans can access the game on their PCs and mobile phones, and the Playstation 4 and 5.

The Nintendo Switch has been teased as a future addition, and fans may be able to bring Genshin Impact on their portable Nintendo console soon. The game seamlessly transfers progress and characters between each platform, giving players the same experience no matter where they are.

All players will need to bring their save throughout their platforms is a single MiHoYo account. Once this account is registered, they can use it to log into the game on whichever platform they choose.

This will automatically bring their progress from whatever device they last played on, and allow them to continue their journey. Then, once they want to swap, all they need is to pick up their next device and enjoy a smooth transition.

Cross-platform multiplayer

Players can also take advantage of Genshin Impact's cross-platform multiplayer. They can play with fans on any of the game's accessible devices, making the possibilities for finding adventure partners far greater. Collaborations between players on mobile and console can happen just as easily as two PC players, as Genshin Impact supports them all.

Fans should definitely take advantage of these systems and enjoy a fun game with their friends, or even try to make new allies through the game's matchmaking.

Genshin Impact's cross platform features make it one of the most convenient games for any player looking for a great adventure on the go. With its expansive world, fans can get lost during their journey on their platform of choice, and carry on the adventure wherever they are.

