Fans still await Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch as the title completes 1 year of its global launch

Genshin Impact has finally completed the first year anniversary of its global launch, making it a momentous occasion for miHoYo and the player base. However, a large portion of the community was not exactly happy with the rewards that miHoYo chose to give out for the event.

But, irrespective of the negative feedback, it’s a landmark occasion for miHoYo’s title, which goes to show just how popular Genshin Impact is and just how diverse its community has been.

And keeping that very diversity in mind, a large part of the player base is quite curious to know when the title will finally get its release on the Nintendo Switch.

So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.

So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

miHoYo had initially announced Genshin Impact’s arrival to the platform early last year, and fans are yet to get any update regarding it.

Many felt that the developers would at least tease an arrival during the anniversary event or even at Gamescom 2021, but they were left disappointed as miHoYo made no announcement in that regard.

Why is Genshin Impact yet to arrive on the Nintendo Switch?

As information regarding Genshin Impact’s Nintendo launch is still scarce, players have been thinking about reasons as to why its arrival is getting delayed on the Switch.

There are two primary theories that the community has come up with so far:

1) Collaboration with Sony might be restricting Genshin Impact to a single platform

The Sony PS4 is the only console on which Genshin Impact is currently available. And many in the community feel that it is this collaboration with Sony (which will see the release of Aloy as a playable character in a few days) that's preventing miHoYo from bringing it to other platforms right now.

The Sony PS4 is the only console on which Genshin Impact is currently available. And many in the community feel that it is this collaboration with Sony (which will see the release of Aloy as a playable character in a few days) that's preventing miHoYo from bringing it to other platforms right now.

2) Nintendo Switch hardware issues

Another theory that had sprung up some time ago revolved around the Nintendo Switch hardware. Some in the community felt that the reason behind Genshin Impact not coming to Switch is perhaps because of the platform’s hardware and how it’s not able to support the title.

Some in the community felt that the reason behind Genshin Impact not coming to Switch is perhaps because of the platform's hardware and how it's not able to support the title.

A Genshin Impact data miner/leaker had previously tweeted about this very same fact and suggested that because of this, the game will arrive at the end of 2021.

However, the leaker was flagged as fake, and the account has been taken down ever since. So, while there is not much weight to this theory, miHoYo’s silence on the matter is not doing any favors in dispelling the conjectures.

