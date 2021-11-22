Genshin Impact 2.3 update maintenance and pre-installation time revealed

The upcoming Genshin Impact 2.3 update is scheduled to drop on November 24. As usual, miHoYo announced additional details on the pre-installation process a few days before the release.

Players can expect the maintenance period to hit in a couple of days, followed by an official update.

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



Genshin Impact 2.3 will bring in three featured 5-star characters for the first time since its release. Albedo and Eula will be in the wish event for the first half, while the newest Geo wielder, Arataki Itto, is coming in the second half.

On November 22, Genshin Impact's official Twitter account added details to the upcoming maintenance and pre-installation.

Official time scheduled for Genshin Impact 2.3 update maintenance

Gamers can pre-install the files for Genshin Impact 2.3 right now. The button to pre-install will be available right next to the yellow "Launch" button on the client.

As for the update, maintenance is scheduled to begin on November 24 at 6:00 (UTC +8). Like other maintenance that came before, this one is also expected to take five hours.

For mobile players, a "Pre-Install Resource Package" button will be available before entering the game. Another way that players can look to pre-install is via in-game settings.

Opening the "Paimon Menu" by clicking on the icon at the top-left corner. After choosing "Settings," players will need to head to the "Other" tab. The installation can be initiated by selecting the "Pre-Install Resource Package" option.

To update the Genshin Impact game client, players on different consoles can follow these steps:

PC players can close the game and restart the launcher to update the client.

IOS players can open the App Store and tap on update.

PS4 and PS5 players can highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the "OPTIONS" button, and select the "Check for Updates" option.

The compensation for the updated maintenance will be 300 Primogems, calculated at 60 Primogems per hour. This value won't change even if the maintenance and the update are completed early.

Users who are Adventurer Rank 5 or above will only be able to get these gems.

