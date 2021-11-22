Genshin Impact 2.4: Shenhe and Yun Jin officially revealed ahead of update

Genshin Impact has officially announced Yun Jin and Shenhe ahead of the highly anticipated 2.3 update. The developers have been following this practice of revealing new characters before a major update is about to release for a long time.

The 2.3 update will be out soon, and the newly revealed playable characters (Shenhe and Yun Jin) will be available in patch 2.4.

Genshin Impact reveals Shenhe and Yun Jin as Polearm characters

The hype for Shenhe has been skyscraping, primarily because she is a disciple of Cloud Retainer. Some fans also believe that she is the mortal descendant of the Adeptus.

As per Genshin Impact's latest post, the character has a Cryo element and uses a Polearm during combat.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.



#GenshinImpact Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master. Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/OrjpVCqmkD

Even though Rosaria is also a Cryo Polearm user, players must not assume that both characters have similar playstyles.

Shenhe will most likely be a featured five-star character in the 2.4 update. Interestingly, she was initially supposed to be a Catalyst user, but the developers changed the design eventually.

Shenhe will be accompanied by another Polearm user named Yun Jin, who belongs to the Geo element. It seems like the Geo supremacy that will begin with Gorou and Itto in patch 2.3 is not coming to an end anytime soon.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida

◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe

◆ Geo

◆ Opera Grandis



#GenshinImpact "One performance by Yun Jin at our tea house rakes in enough Mora that we won't have to open for a whole month!" — Fan Er'ye of Heyu Tea House◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe◆ Geo◆ Opera Grandis "One performance by Yun Jin at our tea house rakes in enough Mora that we won't have to open for a whole month!" — Fan Er'ye of Heyu Tea House◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe◆ Geo◆ Opera Grandis#GenshinImpact https://t.co/UKC0FojsFu

Leaks had suggested that Yun Jin was originally supposed to be an Anemo character. However, following a change in her design, she is now officially confirmed to be a Geo character.

It is worth noting that Yun Jin might be a four-star character, but readers must take it with a grain of salt.

Another Geo character that uses a Polearm is Zhongli, and he is one of the most popular characters ever. A similar response towards Yun Jin's release can be expected as well.

Is Genshin Impact turning into Polearm Impact with update 2.4?

Polearm users are so abundant in Genshin Impact that even the game's official Twitter handle claimed it to be 'Geo Polearm Impact'.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Oh sorry, Geo Polearm Impact Oh sorry, Geo Polearm Impact

Geo characters and Polearm users will most likely dominate the Genshin Impact meta in the upcoming weeks. Some of the newest characters, including Thoma and Raiden Shogun, are Polearm users, and the trend will continue with the two new such users in patch 2.4.

Currently, there's no information on the re-run banners for Genshin Impact version 2.4. However, considering the new banner mechanics, many assume that Shenhe and Yun Jin's banner will be preceded by a double re-run for Ganyu and Xiao.

