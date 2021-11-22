New Genshin Impact 2.3 wish events bring back Albedo, Eula, Bennett, Song Of Broken Pines, and more

The 2.3 update for Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and players can rightfully expect a ton of new content from it. Popular five-star characters such as Eula and Albedo are returning to the game with their signature weapons.
The biggest highlight of any Genshin Impact update is usually the event wishes that contain characters and weapons. Here's everything players need to know about the banners in the 2.3 update.
Genshin Impact 2.3 banner four-star characters revealed
In the first phase of the 2.3 update, players will surprisingly witness two re-run banners. These banners will share the pity and wish-count, meaning that players can get their guaranteed five-star character from Eula's banner even if they've built the pity while wishing for Albedo.
The four-star characters that will be featured in Albedo's re-run banner are:
- Noelle
- Bennett
- Rosaria
Interestingly, even Eula's banner will have the same lineup of featured four-star characters.
While Bennett is simply the best support unit in Genshin Impact, both Noelle and Rosaria are great companions for Albedo and Eula, respectively.
Genshin Impact 2.3 weapon banner revealed
The Epitome Invocation banner, which will be released alongside Eula and Albedo naturally contains a signature weapon for the returning five-star characters.
In update 2.3, the weapon banner will offer a boosted drop rate on the Song of Broken Pines and Freedom-Sworn.
Eula is primarily used as a physical DPS unit, and the Song of Broken Pines has a Physical DMG bonus sub-stat. Even the weapon's passive ability helps her with an ATK buff and increase in attack speed.
On the flip side, Freedom Sworn is a five-star sword with an Elemental Mastery sub-stat. It is self-evident that the weapon is brilliant for Kazuha who has quickly evolved into one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact.
The four-star weapons that will be featured in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner are:
- Alley Hunter (bow)
- Lion's Roar ( sword)
- Dragon's Bane (polearm)
- Wine and Song (catalyst)
- Sacrificial Greatsword (claymore)
All in all, the weapon and character banners for the first phase of the 2.3 update seem like a decent mix of DPS and support units. These banners will be followed by Itto and Gorou, who will arrive in Genshin Impact on December 14.