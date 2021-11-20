Whiteblind in Genshin Impact: Stats, ascension materials, and suitable characters

Whiteblind is a 4-star Claymore that players can forge in Genshin Impact. This means that they can more easily max out its Refinement Level compared to other weapons in Genshin Impact.
To forge it, gamers will need the following materials:
- 1 Northlander Claymore Billet
- 50 Crystal Chunks
- 50 White Iron Chunks
- 500 Mora
It will only take ten seconds for them to finish forging it. Its effect is:
"On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% for 6s. Max 4 stacks (24/30/36/42/48% total). Can only occur once every 0.5s."
All you need to know about Whiteblind in Genshin Impact
The Whiteblind's ATK scales up to 510 in Genshin Impact. Its secondary stat, DEF, goes up to 51.7% at its maximum level. Hence, it's a DEF-oriented Claymore, making it best suited for characters who wish to maximize their DEF stat.
This weapon is not available through Wishes, and Travelers get it solely via forging. Its Refinement Material is the sword itself, so players need to craft multiple copies to max out its Refinement Level in Genshin Impact.
Suitable characters for Whiteblind
As it's a DEF-oriented Claymore, that means the following characters can use it viably:
- Noelle
- Xinyan
It's recommended to use Whiteblind with a C6 version of both characters, as their sixth Constellations rely on their DEF stat. Both characters also create shields that scale off their DEF (compared to a Claymore user like Beidou, whose shield scales off her Max HP).
Itto is an upcoming 5-star Geo Claymore user who can also make good use of this weapon's stats and effect. He doesn't create shields like Xinyan or Noelle, but all three characters' DMG can be boosted by higher DEF.
Other Claymore users might appreciate the extra ATK and DEF from Whiteblind's effect, but the secondary stat of DEF% is not efficient for them.
Ascension materials for Whiteblind
Whiteblind needs the following ascension materials:
In total, players will need:
- 150,000 Mora
- 3 Luminous Sands from Guyun
- 9 Lustrous Stones from Guyun
- 9 Relics from Guyun
- 4 Divine Bodies from Guyun
- 15 Hunter's Sacrificial Knives
- 18 Agent's Sacrificial Knives
- 27 Inspector's Sacrificial Knives
- 10 Treasure Hoarder Insignias
- 15 Silver Raven Insignias
- 18 Golden Raven Insignias
The "from Guyun" ascension materials come from the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula, but only on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. This domain is located near Mingyun Village and is west of Dragonspine.
Fatui Agents drop the Sacrificial Knife items. Currently, there are only Fatui Pyro Agents in Genshin Impact. Their location can be seen in the above interactive map. Alternatively, users can get these ascension materials from Paimon's Bargains.
Treasure Hoarders drop the Insignia items that players need for the Whiteblind. The above interactive map will help those who seek to eliminate these foes.
Once gamers collect all of these materials, they should be able to max out Whiteblind, making it more capable in the hands of viable characters.
