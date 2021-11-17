How many Primogems are needed to get Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact players wanting Arataki Itto will have to spend anywhere from 160 to 28,800 Primogems.

This huge discrepancy is due to the nature of gacha games and how Genshin Impact's Pity System works. If the player is lucky or has manipulated the Pity System to guarantee that the next pull is Itto, then the minimum is 160 Primogems.

Players are guaranteed a 5-star character at 90 Wishes, with it having a 50% chance of being the featured banner character (Itto in this case). If they are lucky with this 50:50 outcome, it will only cost them 14,400 Primogems.

If the player fails to get Itto by then, they must spend another 14,400 Primogems to guarantee his arrival.

160 to 28,800 Primogems is the range that players can expect for Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact

Itto will arrive in version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

This range applies to all character banners in Genshin Impact. However, Arataki Itto is the popular new 5-star character that many Travelers want. Hence, it's an answer most applicable to questions of how many Primogems players must spend to acquire him.

The higher-end can be lowered based on the number of Intertwined Fates that the player owns, so it's not as brutal as it seems at first. Acquiring a 5-star character is heavily reliant on RNG, especially if the player doesn't manipulate the Pity System.

The Pity System in Genshin Impact

For those that don't know, Genshin Impact has a soft and hard Pity System for its Wishes. The previously mentioned example of a player being guaranteed a 5-star character at 90 Wishes is true (that being the hard variation).

However, what many don't know is that the Pity System transfers between character banners.

Here are some examples:

Player A does 89 Wishes on one character banner before Itto's. When Arataki Itto's banner arrives, they can do another Wish, thereby having a 50:50 chance of getting Arataki Itto.

Player B has done 179 Wishes on character banners without getting a featured 5-star character. If they summon on Arataki Itto's banner, they are guaranteed to get him.

One can manipulate the Pity System to minimize the number of Primogems needed to acquire Itto (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once a player gets a featured 5-star character, the Pity System resets.

Note: It doesn't transfer from weapon banners to character banners and vice versa. That means one cannot spend 70 Wishes on a Weapon Banner and be guaranteed a 5-star character in the following 20 Wishes for Arataki Itto's banner.

Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact

In the end, it's all about luck (Image via Genshin Impact)

Of course, a player can still get lucky and not rely on the Pity System to acquire Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact. They can get two of him in back-to-back ten pulls if they're lucky.

The ideal number of Primogems to spend and earn Arataki Itto is 160. This number is the lowest amount of Primogems for a player to use (not counting Intertwined Fates).

Unlucky those who recently reset their Pity System, we will have to spend up to 28,800 Primogems for Arataki Itto. Remember, Wishes involving Primogems are always done in sets of 160.

Thus, it can take anywhere from 160 to 28,800 Primogems to earn a copy of Arataki Itto depending on their luck and pity.

