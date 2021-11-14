How to get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact version 2.3

Primogems are one of Genshin Impact's most important currencies, so players often wish to collect them quickly.

Albedo, Eula, and Itto are going to have their banners in Genshin Impact 2.3, so they will cost players a noticeable number of Primogems. Fortunately, there are several ways for Travelers to accumulate this valuable resource speedily.

How to get free Primogems quickly in Genshin Impact 2.3

Itto will arrive in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some of the following ways will help players get Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.3:

Logging in for compensation bonuses Spiral Abyss (Abyssal Moon Spire for those who beat the Abyssal Corridor) Participating in events Achievement hunting Exploration and quests Daily commissions Daily Check-in Redeem Codes

1) Primogems as compensation

When players log into Genshin Impact 2.3 for the first time, they should get at least 300 Primogems as compensation for the servers' maintenance downtime. If miHoYo issues any further compensation for fixing an issue, then that's an additional 300 Primogems.

2) Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss offers plenty of Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who haven't completed floors 1-8 can earn up to 2,400 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.3. Travelers who have already completed those floors can still do Abyssal Moon Spire (floors 9-12).

They can earn 600 Primogems this way, for a total of 1,200 Primogems if they do both resets in one month.

Genshin Impact 2.3 will last from November 24, 2021 - January 5, 2022. They can earn more if they do it in late November or early January (for an additional 600 to 1,200 Primogems).

Rewards for the Spiral Abyss reset on the first and sixteenth of every month.

3) Participating in events

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms will be one of the major events in the 2.3 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.3 has several events for players to complete. They are:

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog

Energy Amplifier Fruition

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light

Marvelous Merchandise

These are the only events that have officially been released thus far.

Assuming an average of 420 Primogems per event, that means Travelers can earn up to 2,100 Primogems.

Character Test Runs should give players an additional 60 Primogems.

4) Achievement hunting

Old achievements can help the player earn more Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are hundreds of achievements already in Genshin Impact, but Genshin Impact 2.3 is bound to introduce more for the player. For example, a brand new account in version 2.2 could earn up to 4,325 Primogems.

Hence, a brand new account can potentially earn even more than 4,325 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.3 if they somehow discover every achievement.

Of course, that would only apply to a brand new account. Old accounts would have a variable number based on how many new ones are introduced, and how many the player does (including old ones).

5) Exploration and quests

At the very least, Travelers will have two new Hangout Events in version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

This section is another example of something that's too variable to calculate. It would include both new and old quests alike. Likewise, anything the player discovers upon exploring Teyvat could count in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Quests are often connected to achievements, so players are recommended to explore Genshin Impact 2.3 to the brim to collect every possible Primogem.

Hangout Events and Story Quests are also helpful on this matter. Speaking of Hangout Events, both Beidou and Gorou will have their own in version 2.3.

6) Daily Commissions

Don't forget to do all of the Daily Commissions (Image via Genshin Impact)

Daily Commissions are more reliable when it comes to consistent Primogems than some of the previous options. They can give players up to 60 Primogems a day. As Genshin Impact 2.3 lasts for 42 days, that means players will earn a whopping 2,520 Primogems in total.

Naturally, players will earn less if they don't do every Daily Commission every single day.

7) Daily Check-in

This is what November's rewards look like (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers get 20 Primogems on Days 4, 11, and 18. That means they can earn additional Primogems on the following days:

December 4

December 11

December 18

January 4

As a result, Genshin Impact players can earn 80 Primogems in version 2.3. They could earn more if they skip much of November to align with Genshin Impact 2.3's release, but it would deny them other rewards, making no difference in the longer run.

8) Redeem Codes

Travelers can paste a few Redeem Codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

When Genshin Impact 2.4 is near, players will be able to use some temporary Redeem Codes for a maximum of 300 Primogems.

Two one-time-usable codes are also available, in case players haven't used them yet:

BSPD3ZRXU985

GENSHINGIFT

These would give players a cumulative of 110 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.3.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players with Prime Gaming can also earn extra Primogems and other rewards. Bundle #7 should have 60 Primogems.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever had more than 10,000 Primogems at a time? Yes No 0 votes so far