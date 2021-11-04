How to get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact (November 2021)

As Genshin Impact enters the second half of version 2.2, players are hunting Primogems for the new event banners.
In Genshin Impact, Primogems are a crucial currency for the gacha system. Players are currently spending their Primogems to wish for Hu Tao, Thoma, and the two great options on the weapon banner. For gamers who need just a few more wishes, this article compiles all the ways they can get free Primogems in Genshin Impact.
How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact for Hu Tao and Thoma
Genshin Impact players can get free Primogems in a variety of ways. Some of the best sources of Primogems are as follows:
- The Spiral Abyss
- Achievements
- Events
- Exploration (chests and puzzles)
- Hangouts
Spiral Abyss
The Spiral Abyss recently reset, meaning Genshin Impact players can once again challenge floors 9-12 for up to 600 free Primogems. More specifically, each of these four floors rewards players with 50 Primogems for every three stars earned.
The next Spiral Abyss will take place in the middle of the month. After the reset, gamers will have about a week to get the Primogem rewards before the current banners end.
Achievements
Achievements require Genshin Impact players to perform combat feats, explore Teyvat, complete quests, and other miscellaneous actions. Players earn 5-20 Primogems every time they unlock an achievement.
Like other updates, version 2.2 of Genshin Impact introduced some new achievements. Gamers can read this article to learn some of the new, hidden achievements that were added in the latest update.
For achievements that aren't hidden, players can see which ones they're missing in Paimon's Menu.
Limited-time events
Genshin Impact constantly has events that reward players with Primogems. Currently, the Labyrinth Warriors event is coming to a close. Players who haven't finished the event can still earn up to 690 Primogems through the event shop and "Martial Trial."
Another current event, Test Run, is once again rewarding players with 20 Primogems for trying out the featured five-star unit. Gamers can get these gems just for using Hu Tao in a short domain trial.
Upcoming events in version 2.2 include Shadow of the Ancients, which will also give out Primogem rewards.
Exploration and chests
As always, Genshin Impact players can earn Primogems from exploring the open world, completing puzzles, and finding chests. Version 2.2 introduced Tsurumi Island, which has plenty of unlockables for players to find.
Hangout events
In Genshin Impact, Hangouts are special quests that lead to different endings based on the player's decisions. Players should try to unlock all the different endings to earn up to 60 Primogems for each Hangout.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Version 2.2 introduced new Hangout events for Sayu and the newest character, Thoma. Genshin Impact players can earn 120 Primogems just from these quests, so gamers should make sure to complete them when they have the chance.