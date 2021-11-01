Genshin Impact 'Shadow of the Ancients' event: Rules, eligibility, and activities

In a recent tweet, Genshin Impact announced the 'Shadow of the Ancients' event alongside other upcoming content.

Gamers will be able to participate in the Shadow of the Ancients event later on in version 2.2 of Genshin Impact. The special livestream for this version unveiled all the gameplay details and activities in this event. Now, with the recent announcement, the eligibility guidelines for the event have also been revealed.

How to play 'Shadow of the Ancients' event in Genshin Impact

To participate in the Shadow of the Ancients event, Genshin Impact players need to be at least Adventure Rank 30. Also, they must have completed the Archon Quest, "A Flower Blooms in Prison."

Once Shadow of the Ancients is released, eligible gamers will help the Adventurer's Guild with an investigative commission. Like most events in Genshin Impact, participating players will have the chance to earn a few hundred Primogems in Shadow of Ancients.

Shadow of the Ancients event activities

According to the version 2.2 livestream, Genshin Impact players will have three different activities in the Shadow of the Ancients event:

Investigate six areas using a new gadget: Ayesha's Chaos Prospector. Use Electro attacks to charge Pursina's Spikes while fending off enemies. Defeat a unique enemy called "Anomalous Model Ruin Grader."

In Shadow of the Ancients' first activity, "Investigative Surveys," Genshin Impact players will obtain Ayesha's Chaos Prospectors. With these items, gamers will search for targets of interest in six different areas.

The Chaos Prospectors will mark where nearby survey targets are located, thereby guiding players through this part of the event. Players may use up to three Chaos Prospectors at any given time to find their targets.

The second activity, "Data Sampling," will task players with charging Pursina's Spikes. Characters like Fischl, Raiden Shogun, Keqing and Lisa should be especially useful in this activity. Electro energy is needed to charge the spikes, and these characters can deal Electro attacks in rapid succession.

While charging the spikes, enemies will try to attack them. Genshin Impact players will have to deal with the threats while ensuring that Pursina's Spikes don't drop too much in energy. If the spikes' progress drops to zero, the activity will end in failure.

In Shadow of the Ancients' third and final activity, "Live Testing," gamers will have to defeat the Anomalous Model Ruin Grader. This activity is a variant of the prior one with Pursina's Spikes.

Genshin Impact players will once again charge Pursina's Spikes while battling a variety of enemies. As the spikes charge, the Ruin Grader will become weaker. With two spikes active, the enemy should get a defense buff, and with three active, it should get an attack buff as well.

Players should try to beat the Ruin Grader when all of Pursina's Spikes are charged. Otherwise, the enemy will repair itself upon defeat.

For completing the Shadow of the Ancients event, Genshin Impact players will receive Primogems, Mora, and other level-up materials. Eligible players should be sure to take part in the new challenges coming soon in this event.

