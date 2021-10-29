5 best characters for Spiral Abyss Phase-1 in Genshin Impact 2.2

Thanks to user-submitted data, Genshin Impact's best characters for the first 2.2 Spiral Abyss have been revealed.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss will reset in under a week, meaning players have had quite some time to complete the current version. As always, players have had unique challenges to face in the Abyss, and some special buffs to support them. This article lists the playable characters who've been the most useful units in the current Spiral Abyss.

The 5 most popular characters used in Genshin Impact's latest Spiral Abyss

Many Genshin Impact players submit their game data to spiralabyss.org. Because of this data, the percentage of Genshin Impact players who own any given character is public knowledge. Moreover, this resource measures the percentage of players who've used a certain character in phase one of the 2.2 Spiral Abyss.

5) Ayaka (90.2%)

Ayaka (Image via miHoYo)

One of Genshin Impact's newer DPS characters, Ayaka, has had a usage rate of over 90% in the 2.2 Spiral Abyss. Surprisingly, she's the most popular main DPS character for the recent challenges.

Ayaka is notably useful in the Spiral Abyss on floor 10. Here, the Abyss Herald waits in the third chamber, but Ayaka can make short work of this enemy. Once the Abyss Herald equips its Hydro shield, Ayaka can keep the enemy consistently frozen until it's defeated.

4) Raiden Shogun (91.1%)

Raiden Shogun (Image via miHoYo)

The Electro Archon has proven herself quite useful in the Spiral Abyss. About 91% of players who summoned Raiden Shogun have decided to use her on the most recent floors.

Raiden Shogun is now one of the most useful characters in the game, able to provide great sub-DPS and buff party members' Elemental Bursts as well. The archon fits with a number of other characters, potentially forming a Superconduct team with Eula or an Overload team with Yoimiya.

3) Zhongli (92.5%)

Zhongli (Image via miHoYo)

Even after the recent slew of new Inazuma-based characters, Zhongli may still be the most popular individual in Genshin Impact. He now has a 92.5% usage rate in the current Spiral Abyss, meaning his combat abilities continue to live up to his popularity.

When it comes to gameplay, no one comes close to Zhongli's protective abilities. Corrossion is absent from the current Spiral Abyss, so the Geo Archon's Jade Shield can be effective every step of the way.

2) Bennett (93.9%)

Bennett (Image via miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact community often regards Bennett as the best four-star utility character in the game. He always sits at the top of tier lists among five-star favorites like Ganyu and Zhongli.

Bennett is the best team-buffer in Genshin Impact, so it's easy to see why almost 95% of Bennett owners used him in the Abyss. Damage numbers skyrocket when Bennett is around, and as a bonus, he's a decent healer as well. In the food-deprived Abyss, players can trust Bennett to keep their party in top form.

1) Kazuha (96.7%)

Kazuha (Image via miHoYo)

At the top of the list, Kazuha has been the most popular character in the current Spiral Abyss. The user-submitted data shows that a staggering 97% of Kazuha players have used him in the Abyss.

Kazuha can support plenty of Genshin Impact team compositions as he provides Elemental Damage buffs and holds his own in terms of DPS. His constant Swirl reactions can also shred shields with ease, helping players complete the Spiral Abyss in record time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish