Genshin Impact 2.2 upcoming Spiral Abyss challenge and buffs: Everything known so far

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss will reset within a week, bringing a new Blessing of the Abyssal Moon to help players with the challenge.

In the 2.2 patch notes, the upcoming changes to the Sprial Abyss have already been revealed. The Spiral Abyss always provides a buff that is the same on all floors, and the next universal buff is already confirmed. As always, Genshin Impact players will have about two weeks to get as many stars as they can in the abyss before the next reset.

Genshin Impact 2.2 patch notes reveal the next Blessing of the Abyssal Moon

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.2 Spiral Abyss phase 2: Character with full energy gains one stack of Blessed Effusion (BE) per second, up to 10 stacks. Using elemental burst clears all stacks of BE and grants 5% increased DMG per stack of BE cleared, for 10s. No BE stacks will be gained during the DMG buff. 2.2 Spiral Abyss phase 2: Character with full energy gains one stack of Blessed Effusion (BE) per second, up to 10 stacks. Using elemental burst clears all stacks of BE and grants 5% increased DMG per stack of BE cleared, for 10s. No BE stacks will be gained during the DMG buff. https://t.co/oTBYvgghpS

According to the patch notes, Genshin Impact's next Blessing of the Abyssal Moon will encourage players to monitor their energy inside the Spiral Abyss. The universal buff should be as follows:

When a character is at max energy, they will gain one Auspice stack every second for up to 10 seconds. After using their Elemental Burst, the Auspice stacks will be consumed. For every Auspice stack used, the character will get a 5% damage bonus for the following 10 seconds. While buffed in this way, characters will be unable to get more Auspice stacks.

The upcoming Spiral Abyss Blessing may change the way players use their main DPS characters while they're undertaking the challenge. Instead of using bursts off cooldown, Genshin Impact players may instead wait 10 seconds to obtain the buff.

Meanwhile, sub-DPS characters like Xingqiu and Xiangling should also see major benefits from this buff. Characters like these may only be on the field to use their special abilities, but their off-field damage should get major bonuses with this Blessing.

Characters with short burst cooldowns (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Characters with high energy recharge and low burst cooldowns may be more viable in the next Spiral Abyss. Zhongli, Albedo, Aloy, and others with a 40-energy burst will be especially powerful.

Genshin Impact players have just five days to build any characters they'd like to prepare for the new Spiral Abyss. Characters will be able to get damage buffs of up to 50%, so players should plan their teams in accordance with the new Blessing.

