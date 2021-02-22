Genshin Impact packs many exciting rewards, challenging opponents, and quests in higher world levels, locked behind an Adventure Rank wall. New players often wonder how to level up fast to unlock quests, co-op, free characters like Barbara, and experience higher world levels.

Although it may seem confusing in the early game, it's actually a lot easier to boost the Adventure Rank. This article will provide a few tips to boost rank.

How to level up fast in Genshin Impact: Tips to boost Adventure Rank

Daily Commissions

To level up Adventure Rank, players will need Adventure EXP (also called AR EXP), obtained from different sources. Although most of the sources require Original resin, Daily Commissions provide around 1500 Adventure EXP every day for free.

Players only need to open their Adventurer's handbook or the quest menu below the mini-map and complete the four assigned tasks to obtain a total of 1000 EXP. After collecting the Commission rewards from the Adventurer's Guild additional 500 AR, EXP can be obtained. This is the most effective way to farm boost Adventure Rank.

EXP from daily commissions

Adventurer's Handbook

The nine chapters in Adventurer's Handbook provide one-time obtainable AR EXP in the early game. Some of the tasks listed in this can be completed instantly to farm EXP, whereas some tasks require long-term gameplay.

Adventure EXP from Adventurer's Handbook

Domains

In Genshin Impact, domains play a vital source for ascension materials and artifacts. These domains reward 100 AR EXP for every 20 resin spent in the game.

Adventure EXP from domains

Resin cost and rewards of the domains

Ley line Outcrops

Ley line Outcrops such as Blossom of Revelation and Blossom of Wealth also provide 100 AR EXP for every successful attempt. The Ley lines challenges can be repeated to farm more exp and level up faster in Genshin Impact.

Adventure EXP from Ley line outcrops

Weekly and Elite bosses

These bosses also provide AR EXP at resin's cost alongside artifact pieces. Weekly bosses require 60 resin and elite bosses require 40 resin per attempt.

Adventure EXP from weekly bosses

Adventure EXP from Elite bosses

Except for the sources mentioned above, a chain of quests, chests, and time-limited events also provide AR EXP. Although these can not be repeated to farm more exp and level up Adventure Rank faster, they can still be a one-time source.

