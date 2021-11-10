Genshin Impact 2.3 banners: Itto, Gorou, and Albedo release date leaks

Genshin Impact will soon conduct a preview livestream for the 2.3 update. However, leaks have revealed that the upcoming patch will be dominated by Geo characters, including Gorou, Itto, and Albedo.

Genshin Impact has officially confirmed that Gorou and Itto will be available in the next update, but the release date of their banner is still a mystery.

Albedo's release date in Genshin Impact version 2.3 leaked

The most prominent leakers in the community have suggested that Albedo will be the first featured character in the 2.3 update.

This naturally implies that Albedo will be available in the event banner as soon as the server maintenance for Genshin Impact update 2.3 ends.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.3 Beta]



Banner 1 - [Unconfirmed]

Banner 1 - [Unconfirmed]
Banner 2 - [Itto 5⭐ with Gorou 4⭐]

Server maintenance for Genshin Impact version 2.3 will begin on November 23. Accordingly, players in America will get the Albedo banner on the same day. However, travelers across Europe and Asia will get the 2.3 patch and Albedo banner on November 24.

While banners for new characters can be leaked beforehand by the beta, it is tough to confirm the re-run banners because they are based on previous data.

Itto and Gorou release date in Genshin Impact version 2.3

As per the leakers, Albedo's re-run banner will be followed by Itto's banner, where Gorou will be featured as a four-star character.

Based on the fixed 21-day cycle of banners in Genshin Impact, it is safe to assume that Itto and Gorou will be released on December 14.

SaveYourPrimos @SaveYourPrimos Added a much-needed tl;dr timeline at the top of our Upcoming Banners page.



(We see you, Ganyu-savers, and we are collecting all the crumbs we possibly can.) Added a much-needed tl;dr timeline at the top of our Upcoming Banners page.(We see you, Ganyu-savers, and we are collecting all the crumbs we possibly can.) https://t.co/7BaM30pyx5

Multiple reliable sources have confirmed the aforementioned banner pattern for the 2.3 update of Genshin Impact. Regardless, players must take leaks with a grain of salt.

It is self-evident that Geo will soon become the strongest element in Genshin Impact. miHoYo is releasing three Geo characters in the upcoming patch, which will naturally bring a stark change in the meta.

Interestingly enough, Gorou is a character who unleashes his true potential when paired with other Geo characters. Hence, it won't be a surprise if mono-Geo teams will become a new trend among players.

As of now, the 2.2 update in Genshin Impact has brought back Hu Tao and introduced Thoma in the Moment of Bloom banner. Gamers can take part in the new events to get Primogems and unlock their favorite characters.

Edited by Ravi Iyer