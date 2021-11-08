How to get Primogems in Genshin Impact: All possible methods listed

Primogems are the premium currency in Genshin Impact that players primarily require to unlock characters or refresh Resin. There are several ways (paid and free) to get Primogems, and based on this, the community is divided into free-to-play players and Whales (heavy spenders).

This article will explain the most reliable methods for collecting Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Renewable sources to get Primogems in Genshin Impact

There are certain non-exhaustive sources to get Primogems in Genshin Impact:

Blessing of the Welkin Moon

The Blessing of the Welkin Moon is a monthly subscription that costs players $5. It grants 90 Primogems to players every day, which amounts to 2,700 Primogems in a month.

It is worth noting that the Blessing of the Welkin Moon also grants 300 Genesis Crystals that can later be converted to Primogems.

Battle Pass

The Battle Pass costs $10, and offers players 680 Primogems. However, they must reach level 50 of the Battle Pass to collect them entirely.

Daily commissions

Every day, players can complete four daily commissions that are given by the Adventurer's Guild. After completing the commissions, they can go back to Katheryne in any city and collect 20 more Primogems as a reward.

Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss resets every 15 days. By completing floors 9 to 12 with nine stars on each floor, players can get a total of 600 Primogems.

Non-renewable sources to get Primogems in Genshin Impact

Spiral Abyss

By completing floors 1 to 8 of the Spiral Abyss with three stars on each floor, players can get 2,400 Primogems at once.

Quests

In every major update, new Story, World and Archon quests are added to Genshin Impact. Completing these quests grants 40 to 60 Primogems.

Adventurer Handbook

The Adventurer Handbook has an Experience section where players can get rewards for making progress and completing tasks related to exploration and character/weapon building.

Completing all the tasks gives 900 Primogems.

Exploration

The Genshin Impact open world is full of chests, Teleport Waypoints and Statues of the Seven. By finding the statues and Waypoints, and opening chests, players can get Primogems:

Common Chest - 2 Primogems

Chest - 2 Primogems Exquisite Chest - 5 Primogems

Chest - 5 Primogems Precious Chest - 10 Primogems

Chest - 10 Primogems Luxurious Chest - 40 Primogems

Chest - 40 Primogems Discovering Teleport Waypoints - 5 Primogems

- 5 Primogems Discovering Statues of the Seven - 5 Primogems

Luxurious Chests are mostly located in the Shrines of Depth. The keys for these shrines can be found by completing Archon and World Quests.

In Inazuma, players can open chests to get Electro sigils. These sigils can be submitted at the Sacred Sakura tree, which offers keys to the Shrines in the region.

The Remarkable chests in Tsurumi island do not give any Primogems.

The Statues of Seven in Mondstadt, Liyue and Inazuma can be upgraded by collecting Anemocoli, Geocoli and Electrocoli, respectively. The statues can be upgraded till Lv. 10, and each level gives 10 Primogems.

When facing new enemies or mechanics, players can unlock tutorials that grant 1 to 2 Primogems.

Events

New events constantly arrive in Genshin Impact, and by completing them, players can always get Primogems and other rewards such as Mora, talents books and Crowns of Insight.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Katheryne of the Adventurers' Guild seems to be having trouble dealing with a certain investigative commission. Helping her might just come with its benefits...



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/55…



#GenshinImpact "Shadow of the Ancients" Gameplay DetailsKatheryne of the Adventurers' Guild seems to be having trouble dealing with a certain investigative commission. Helping her might just come with its benefits...See Full Details >>> "Shadow of the Ancients" Gameplay DetailsKatheryne of the Adventurers' Guild seems to be having trouble dealing with a certain investigative commission. Helping her might just come with its benefits...See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/55…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/GNwQhNEmjk

Promo Codes

miHoYo periodically gives codes to players through livestreams and social media handles. These codes can be redeemed in-game for Primogems.

Mail

The in-game Mail usually contains mails from developers. For reasons such as version maintenance and developer oversight, miHoYo sends mails to players that contain Primogems.

Serenia Pot

The Trust Rank rewards grant 600 Primogems to players. Moreover, the Companion feature in Serenia Pot gives 40 Primogems for each owned character.

Adventure Rank rewards

After reaching certain Adventure Ranks, players get Primogems.

Achievements

Lastly, there are a plethora of achievements in Genshin Impact that give around 5 to 20 Primogems based on their difficulty and rarity. Players can get more than 2,700 Primogems by completing all the in-game achievements.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players can use the list mentioned above to check if they have missed out on getting Primogems from any of the non-renewable sources. They can use the premium currency to get Hu Tao from the Moment of Bloom banner, which will leave Genshin Impact with the 2.3 update.

Edited by Sabine Algur