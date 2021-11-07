Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients (Act 2) guide to finish recharging Pursina's Spikes

Phase 2 of 'Shadow of the Ancients' in Genshin Impact has been unlocked, and players can complete it to win Primogems, Talent Level-Up materials, and Mora.

In act 2, gamers need to activate three Pursina's Spikes and protect them from getting damaged by enemies. If any Spike is destroyed, the challenge will fail, and they need to repeat it.

Guide to activate Pursina's Spike in Genshin Impact's Shadow of the Ancient

1) Unlock phase 2 of Shadow of the Ancient

Continue the 'World Quest Autonomous Mechanical Energy Source: Preface' (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, you need to talk to Hosseini in Ritou to start act 2 of 'Shadow of the Ancients' in Genshin Impact. The Sampling Points on the event page will then be unlocked and you can go to each location.

4 locations of Sampling Points in Teyvat (Image via Genshin Impact)

The location of each Sampling Point is the same as from phase 1. For the shortcut, you can click on the map icon on the right side of the box.

2) Deploy the correct characters

Bring along one Electro character to the party (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next step will be changing your party members. For this phase, you need at least one Electro character. It is recommended to deploy bow wielders such as Fischl or Kujou Sara to use Electro Charged Attack from afar.

Then, deploy Anemo crowd-control like Sucrose, Venti, or Kazuha. Their Elemental Skill and Burst will be an advantage in defeating incoming enemies.

3) Start the challenge

Start the challenge by interacting with a monument (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you reach the location of any Sampling Points, interact with the challenge monument and start it. Around the monument, you will see three Pursina's Spikes.

Use Fischl's Charged Attack to activate Pursina's Spike (Image via Genshin Impact)

To activate the spikes, you need to strike them with Electro attacks and then leave them to charge. Pursina's Spikes will utilize the Electro energy to charge themselves after they have been activated. Furthermore, the rate of recharge is determined by the amount of Electro energy available.

The levels of Electro energy will gradually diminish over time. The Pursina's Spikes will stop charging entirely if its Electro levels dip to their lowest point. So, you need to keep watch on the level and keep attacking them with Electro attacks.

Enemies will spawn after activating the spikes (Image via Genshin Impact)

When Pursina's Spikes is charging, it will attract nearby opponents to come and attack it. Defeat all enemies to protect the spikes. If any of the devices are destroyed, the challenge will fail, and you need to restart all over again.

Once completing all the challenges in phase 2, one can claim their 160 Primogems on the event page. In addition, two new locations will be unlocked from the event page. However, these two locations won't provide Primogems as rewards, so players can skip them if wanted.

