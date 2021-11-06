How to find Conduction components in Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients event

The second half of Genshin Impact 2.2 is in full swing right now, with two ongoing events. While there's only one day remaining for the Labyrinth Warriors, the Shadow of the Ancients has only just begun. However, there are a few steps before the main event gets started with the quest and the mechanics.

The event requires players to mainly use Ayesha's Chaos Prospector and search for a quest item known as the "General Purpose Directional Conduction Component". They can be found scattered across Teyvat in four separate locations: Stormterror's Lair, Yaoguang Shoal, Qingxu Pool and Tatarasuna.

Acquiring the Conduction components in the Genshin Impact event using Ayesha's Chaos Prospector

1) Getting started

Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients quest tab (Image via miHoYo)

To kick things off, players in Genshin Impact will need to speak to Katheryne at Inazuma. After that, she will ask the traveler to go to a location marked on the map for further investigation.

The designated place is in the southern part of Tsurumi Island, near Wakukau Shoal. Players will have to defeat a Ruin Grader and report back to Katheryne about the findings.

Hosseini located at Ritou in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next step of the quest will require players to further travel to Ritou and look for a person named Hosseini located at the waypoint. Upon further discussion about the issue at hand, he will hand over an item known as "Ayesha's Chaos Prospector".

Ayesha's Chaos Prospector (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players in Genshin Impact will need to equip this item and use it in four different locations that will now be marked on the map. The main objective is to find one Conduction component in the four mentioned locations.

2) Locating the Conduction components

Ayesha's Chaos Prospector in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The main idea behind using Ayesha's Chaos Prospector device is relatively simple. After equipping to the quick slot, players must use it and place it within the marked location on the minimap.

After placing the Prospector, each of these devices emits a ray of light that points to the direction of any interactive item within the location. These items consist of a few exquisite chests, a time trial that will be unlocked later and a few enemies.

Interactive item found by using the Prospector (Image via Genshin Impact)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players will get the Conduction component by following this step in all four locations. However, the device cannot be used while in combat. In addition, the event shop is not available at the moment, with the next set of locations being accessible after the reset on November 7.

Edited by Sabine Algur