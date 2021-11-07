Genshin Impact Bennett build guide: Best artifacts, weapons and talent priority

Bennett has been recognized as one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. With the ability to heal and boost teammates' attacks, Bennett can be deployed to almost every party.

He is considered as the unluckiest person in the Adventurer Guild, resulting in him being alone in his adventure team. After some bad circumstances while exploring with Bennett, the others decide to jump ship.

Bennett, fortunately, is able to pick himself up and adjust to his misfortune. His bad luck is also one of the reasons why players adore him.

Genshin Impact: Using the best artifact, weapon, and talent priority for Bennett

Bennett's attributes interface in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bennett's main advantage is how his Elemental Burst can buff and heal teammates in the AoE area. In addition, his Elemental Skill (tap) has a very short cooldown and is best used to break Cryo and Electro shields.

The best artifact set for Bennett in Genshin Impact

Bennett with four pieces of Noblesse Oblige artifact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 4-piece Noblesse Oblige is undoubtedly the best artifact for Bennett; it is practically built for him. Both 2-piece and 4-piece have strong bonuses, providing 20% Elemental Burst damage for Bennett and 20% Attack for party members.

For the main stats, players can go either for full healing support such as HP/HP/Healing Bonus or support DPS with Energy Recharge/Pyro Damage/Crit. While for the sub stats, Energy Recharge is what many should pay attention to.

The best weapon for Bennett in Genshin Impact

1) Skyward Blade

Bennett with Skyward Blade (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the 5-star arsenal, Skyward Blade is the best weapon for Bennett. Although the sword has a lower base attack than Aquila Favonia, it has a high Energy Recharge for its secondary stats.

2) Aquila Favonia

Bennett with Aquila Favonia (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aquila Favonia is another excellent 5-star sword for this character. It has the highest base attack and is generally better than Skyward Blade if the player's Bennett already has a high Energy Recharge.

3) The Alley Flash

Bennett with The Alley Flash (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Alley Flash is a 4-star sword which has the highest base attack. It is great for Sub-DPS Bennett and may even outperform other weapons. However, one can only obtain this sword by wishing from the weapon banner.

4) Festering Desire

Bennett with Festering Desire (Image via Genshin Impact)

Festering Desire is an event-limited weapon, so new players may not have it. This sword has a decent base attack and possesses energy recharge for its sub-stats.

5) Prototype Rancour

Bennett with Prototype Rancour (Image via Genshin Impact)

Prototype Rancour is a F2P weapon which players can create on the crafting bench. Although this sword may have useless passive skills for Bennett, it has the second-highest base attack among other 4-star swords.

6) Favonius Sword

Bennett with Favonius Sword (Image via Genshin Impact)

Favonius Sword has a lower base attack compared to other 4-star weapons, but the high energy recharge and passive skill make up for those deficiencies. However, one should equip this weapon only when Bennet has a Crit Rate of at least above 50.

Talent priority for Bennett in Genshin Impact

Bennett talents interface in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

The best part of Bennett's skill is his Elemental Burst, which can heal and provide an attack bonus for party members on the field. Next is his Elemental Skill, where players are recommended to tap rather than charge as it has a significantly lower cooldown.

Then comes Bennett's Normal Attack, which some players rarely use if they run him as a support character.

Players may have noticed him in Spiral Abyss as one of the strongest support characters in Genshin Impact. For the latest rotation of the abyss, Bennett was placed as the second most used character, defeating Zhongli and Raiden Shogun.

