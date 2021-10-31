Best Hu Tao DPS builds in Genshin Impact: 4-star and 5-star weapon recommendations

Genshin Impact Pyro DPS Hu Tao will have her rerun banner in two days, and debate regarding her best weapons reappeared as new players are trying to build her.

It is common knowledge that as a damage dealer, Crit Damage and Crit Rate are the most important stats to focus on for artifacts and weapons. This method also applies to Hu Tao when choosing for her polearms in Genshin Impact.

Here are the best 4-star and 5-star weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact.

Best 5-star polearms for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

1) Staff of Homa

Hu Tao equipped with Staff of Homa (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact community has a tacit understanding that the Staff of Homa is the best 5-star weapon for Hu Tao. As her signature weapon, it is a packaged polearm that can increase the wielder's HP, Attack percentage, and a whopping 66.2% Crit Damage.

The great news is Staff of Homa was confirmed to be having its weapon banner alongside Hu Tao's rerun banner. Players who main Hu Tao in Genshin Impact may want to take a shot at wishing for the banner to obtain this insanely powerful weapon.

2) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Hu Tao equipped with Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another great 5-star option for Hu Tao is the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear. This polearm provides the wielder with a maximum of 22.1% Crit Rate and 22.4% Attack percentage. However, Hu Tao must stay on the field for a long time to stack the bonus because the attack percentage can only be acquired by hitting enemies.

3) Skyward Spine

Hu Tao equipped with Skyward Spine (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last 5-star weapon suitable for Hu Tao is the Skyward Spine with Energy Recharge as the secondary stats. Although the secondary stats may not be the best, it makes up the downside by giving a high base attack and passive skill.

Skyward Spine's passive skill provides 8% Crit Rate and 12% Normal Attack Speed. These bonuses are not bad as they can boost Hu Tao's attack speed and allow her to use Elemental Burst quickly.

Best 4-star polearms for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

1) Deathmatch

Hu Tao equipped with Deathmatch (Image via Genshin Impact)

Deathmatch is an excellent 4-star weapon for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact. Although players need to spend some money on Battle Pass to obtain this polearm, it is worth it. Not only will it increase the wielder's Crit Rate by 36.8%, but it also provides a maximum 24% Attack percentage when there are fewer than two enemies nearby.

With the bonus Crit Rate from Deathmatch and Hu Tao's Crit Damage, combined with artifacts' stats, players may easily reach the optimum 50:150 ratio of Crit Rate and Crit Damage.

2) Blackcliff Pole

Hu Tao equipped with Blackcliff Pole (Image via Genshin Impact)

Contrary to Deathmatch, Blackcliff Pole provides the wielder with 55.1% Crit Damage. In addition, after defeating an enemy, the wielder will gain a 12% Attack for 30 seconds with a maximum of 3 stacks.

This weapon is suitable for Hu Tao only when facing mob enemies rather than the boss as it requires the wielder to defeat an enemy to obtain the effects.

3) Dragon's Bane

Hu Tao equipped with Dragon's Bane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although Dragon's Bane does not provide any Crit Rate or Crit Damage, it is still one of the best 4-star weapons for Hu Tao. The secondary stat gave the wielder 221 Elemental Mastery and 20% increased damage against enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro.

This weapon is optimal when Genshin Impact players plan to deploy Hu Tao in an Elemental Reaction team featuring Xingqiu, Fischl, or other support characters. Hu Tao's Pyro attack has no cooldown and is best-taken advantage of by triggering a reaction to deal significant damage.

4) Lithic Spear

Hu Tao equipped with Lithic Spear (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lithic Spear may be rare to be equipped on Hu Tao, but it can't be denied that it is still usable on her. The secondary stat provides 27.6% Attack while the passive skill grants a maximum of another 28% Attack and 12% Crit Rate.

However, the passive skill can only be obtained if Hu Tao is deployed with characters from Liyue. Players can use the well-known 'National Team' in Genshin Impact consisting of Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Chongyun.

With the remaining days, players can still farm for Hu Tao's materials in Genshin Impact to make sure they wish for her banner. Hu Tao's banner has been confirmed to be released on November 6 at 6:00 PM server time. The exact date is also for the weapon banner featuring Staff of Homa and Elegy of the End.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen