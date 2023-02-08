Genshin Impact Hu Tao builds: Best artifacts and weapon options in 2023

Hu Tao is an excellent DPS unit in Genshin Impact. Building her properly with ideal weapons and artifacts is necessary to maximize her damage output. Hence, some players might need assistance with developing a good build for her.

This guide will extensively cover her best weapons and artifacts. Anybody who has a great Hu Tao from 2022 will likely still be able to use her effectively in 2023 since not too much has changed when it comes to her best builds. She did return in Genshin Impact 3.4, so there is a new generation of players who have finally gotten her.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

How to build Hu Tao in Genshin Impact: Artifacts and weapons (2023)

Artifacts

Crimson Witch of Flames is a safe set to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao's best artifacts in Genshin Impact are:

4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames: Great for any Pyro DPS unit. An all-around useful option for all builds.

Great for any Pyro DPS unit. An all-around useful option for all builds. 4-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence: More situational to use than Crimson Witch of Flames, but is still great for buffing this character's damage.

More situational to use than Crimson Witch of Flames, but is still great for buffing this character's damage. 4-piece Gilded Dreams: Weaker than the other two sets, but it's an option if you lack good stats on Crimson Witch of Flames or Shimenawa's Reminiscence.

If you want consistency, go with Crimson Witch of Flames. You can also opt for two 2-piece sets if you don't have a perfect 4-piece set regarding ideal stats.

Good artifact stats to aim for are:

Sands of Eon: HP% or Elemental Mastery

HP% or Elemental Mastery Goblet of Eonothem: Pyro DMG%

Pyro DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

Hu Tao can benefit from substats in CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Elemental Mastery, HP%, and Attack%.

Weapons

Staff of Homa is unquestionably her best Polearm for those who own it (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a general list of the best weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact and why some players should consider them:

Staff of Homa: A signature weapon that was tailor-made for her. Great CRIT DMG, HP, and ATK bonuses all around.

A signature weapon that was tailor-made for her. Great CRIT DMG, HP, and ATK bonuses all around. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear: Good CRIT Rate Polearm with a solid ATK buff.

Good CRIT Rate Polearm with a solid ATK buff. Deathmatch: Unavailable for F2P players, but the CRIT Rate and ATK buffs are great for her.

Unavailable for F2P players, but the CRIT Rate and ATK buffs are great for her. White Tassel: A 3-star weapon that boosts CRIT Rate and Normal Attack DMG. Arguably her best F2P option.

A 3-star weapon that boosts CRIT Rate and Normal Attack DMG. Arguably her best F2P option. Staff of Scarlet Sands: Useful for Elemental Mastery builds.

Useful for Elemental Mastery builds. Dragon's Bane: F2P-friendly Polearm for Elemental Mastery-based builds.

Generally speaking, Staff of Homa is the best Polearm all Hu Tao mains should consider getting. If you don't have it, go with one of the other weapons on this list. The best F2P options are White Tassel and Dragon's Bane.

White Tassel is easy to get for F2P players (Image via u/Furious27_)

Keep in mind that the ideal weapons you use should also be based on the best artifact stats that you have. For example, White Tassel buffs CRIT Rate, so your artifacts should be focused on CRIT DMG to maximize its usefulness.

Hu Tao's banner in Genshin Impact 3.4 coincides with another Staff of Homa Event Wish. Thus, dedicated players should try to get that Polearm since that could possibly be their only chance to do so this year.

